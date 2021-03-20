CHINESE NEW YEAR
Xian Lim as present-day Isko Moreno in musical biopic
Combination photo shows Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno and actor Xian Lim.
The STAR/Edd Gumban and Instagram/xianlimm

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid host Xian Lim will play as the present-day Isko Moreno in the biopic “Yorme.”

In his Instagram account, Xian posted a photo of him recording a song with a caption “film to be announced.”

A source confirmed to Philstar.com that the musical biopic of Isko produced by Saranggola Productions and directed by Joven Tan is the film Xian was referring to. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Isko said he’s thankful to Xiam for accepting the role. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Xian Lim (@xianlimm)

“I am thankful to him. Bagay naman sa kaniya,” the Manila Mayor said. 

“I think Xian can give justice to the character. I believe in him and I hope he can inspire other people through this movie,” he added. 

When asked who he wanted to play as the leading lady, Isko said “I am giving the director the liberty to choose whoever he wants to work with.”

Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon will also play as the young Isko in the movie during his rise from poverty before entering the showbiz industry. 

Joven previously said in a report that Isko has nothing to do with the project and it is not a campaign movie for the upcoming national elections.

