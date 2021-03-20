CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Hirap kumita': Heart Evangelista recalls doing sexy photoshoot for money
Heart Evangelista as calendar girl
Tanduay Rhum Official via Facebook

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista recalled how she did a sexy photoshoot for money. 

In her Instagram account, Heart posted photos on her IG story saying her mom confiscated her money so she agreed to be the calendar girl of a liquor brand in 2014. 

"I can’t believe I did this hahah #tanduay shoot 2014. My mom confiscated my money so I needed to do this. Hahah Hirap kumita," Heart wrote. 

In another story, Heart captioned "Mamatay ako sa stress!" in one of the sexy photos. 

"Sad eyes. Stressed. Literally wanted to cry here! Hahaha what an experience," she captioned another sexy image. 

Heart posted another story wherein she’s wearing a red one piece swimsuit but the brand rejected it. 

"This was my favorite but it wasn’t too sexy – so they didn’t like it I think! Haha (more me),” she said. 

Heart also said that she’s happy for the photoshoot experience but will not do it again. 

"Looking back? Glad I did it won’t do it again though," she said. 

 

At the end of her story, Heart posted a screenshot of her interview back then when she had a problem with her parents. 

"After 7 years rewatched this painful interview… made me look at my old pictures and struggles nobody knew about … wow all I can say… thank you God for guiding me. I always believe in having a childlike faith… I finally got my happy life,” Heart said.  

“People may say this and that because they only see the ‘finished product’ but nobody knows what you had to go through to be where you are so… cheers to life! Cheers to where it has taken you! LIVE to the fullest."

