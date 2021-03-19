CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Napag-uusapan na': Carlo Aquino on getting married to Trina Candaza
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 8:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino revealed that he and girlfriend Trina Candaza are now talking about getting married.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the launching of ML All-Stars Salon yesterday for which he is the ambassador, Carlo said they might get married next year. 

“Napag-uusapan na. Sa ngayon mahirap dahil pandemic baka next year siguro or 'pag nakapag-ipon-ipon pa ng kaunti,” he said. 

“Wala pa. Enjoyin muna namin 'to since first baby. Tsaka ang gusto ko talagang first baby, babae. Babae kasi inisip ko na kahit papano mas responsible. So 'pag nagkaroon ng lalaki, aalagan niya pa rin,” Carlo said.  

Carlo said that his daughter Elona Mithi, who got baptized last month, is now six months old and is now crawling. 

“Six months na siya. Ang dami na niyang milestones although 'yung ibang milestones niya hindi ko nakikita dahil naka-lock-in taping ako. 'Yung pag-crawl niya, sine-sendan naman ako ni Trina ng videos. Ang nakita ko 'yung pag-close-open niya. Actually ako ang nagturo sa kanya,” he said. 

 

 

 

Carlo is the main ambassador of the salon founded by hair and makeup artist Mary Letin-Ponce. Along with her husband Mark Ponce, Mary started the business in 2015. Named ML All Stars, the salon and spa boasts of its new interior, color and ambiance, with friendly and well-trained staff and a hands-on and kind owner who will personally works to beautify clients.

The salon was also behind the trending purple hair of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” grand champion Janine Berdin. 

