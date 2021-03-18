CHINESE NEW YEAR
Angelina Jolie prepared to show evidence of domestic abuse vs Brad Pitt
Brangelina no more: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at happier times.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 8:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — New reports stated that Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is well prepared to show evidence of domestic abuse against former husband Brad Pitt. 

According to a The Blast report, Angelina submitted evidence to the court proving domestic violence in her divorce trial against Brad. 

Apart from her testimony, the report also said that there was a separate document filed from the former couple's children. 

Meanwhile, a source told Daily Mail that Angelina "made similar allegations in the past which were investigated by the authorities and not substantiated."

"This is the latest sad and desperate attempt to advance a false narrative at any cost. These have been the same attacks repeated for the past 4 ½ years and anyone who is perceived to be standing in the way can expect to have their credibility challenged," the source told Daily Mail. 

Brad was cleared by abuse allegations by the LA County Department Of Children And Family Services in 2016. 

The former couple broke up in September 2016 after getting married in August 2014. 

