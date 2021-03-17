'Under ako noon sa lalaki': Pia Wurtzbach reveals giving up everything for love

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach admitted that she used to be a submissive girlfriend.

During her recent episode for her podcast “Between Us Queens,” Pia said that she’s a “yes girl” before joining pageantry.

"Before this whole pageant thing, before Miss Universe, before Binibini, I was a very different person. Under ako noon sa lalaki. 'Yung parang kung ano 'yung sabihin niya, ‘yon ang masusunod. Hindi ako lalaban kahit alam kong mali. I didn’t really have a voice. So, I was that kind of girl. I was very submissive," Pia admitted.

Pia refused to name her boyfriend then but said that she chose him over her career and friends.

"I had a relationship before where mas pinili ko ‘yon kesa 'yung trabaho ko, kesa 'yung career ko. Mas pinili ko siya kesa hanging out with friends. Mas pinili ko siya kesa sa spending time with family. I gave up my career, I stopped doing the jobs that I was doing, which also meant I didn’t have an income. So, I had nothing," she said.

The Filipino-German beauty queen said she just woke up one day that she didn’t want to be in the relationship anymore.

“I had to ask a friend if I could sleep over muna for a few weeks until I found my way, kasi wala akong pupuntahan," she said.

"I just remember packing whatever I could, getting into my friend’s car. And just having only P100 in my wallet. Wala akong pera. Wala akong trabaho. As in wala lahat. And I had to rebuild myself again from zero."

Catch Pia and her fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo in "Between Us Queens," one of the new and original Filipino podcasts on Spotify. All three beauties as they share their stories, anecdotes and life lessons meant to empower and share what ties women together. Listen to their podcast for free on Spotify.

Pia, Bianca and Carla will be the first guests of "Philstar Meets," Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment online show. The pilot episode, titled "Philstar Meets the Queens," is the International Women's Month special that will air on Philstar.com's Facebook page and YouTube channel on March 26.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'