Rabiya Mateo affirms stand vs Duterte remark on women leaders in Miss Universe video

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of International Women's Day, 35 of the 67 official candidates of the Miss Universe 2020 pageant took part in a virtual compilation regarding their views on various issues on womanhood.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefania Soto opined that "it is time we dismantle the culture of distrust in women as leaders . . ."

To which, Miss Universe Phillippines' Rabiya Mateo continued by saying that "in order for us to allow women to have access in taking up leadership positions in our country."

It can be recalled that Rabiya recently disagreed with President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks that the presidency is not for women.

Duterte has since spoken about promoting women's rights in an International Women's Day statement.

Besides Mateo, in the Miss Universe video, Eden Berandoive (Haiti) and Ana Marcelo (Nicaragua) chose German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the women they find most influential in their lives. Bernadette Belle Ong (Singapore) chose Chua Jim Neo, mother of her country's founder, Lee Kwan Yew.

For RR Ayu Maulida (Indonesia), it was her country's former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, while Nadia Sayers (Ireland) picked New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Janicke Maceta del Castillo (Peru) named US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as her woman of influence, while Paula Mehmetukaj (Albania) chose former US first lady Michelle Obama. Ivonne Cerdas (Costa Rica) chose Sandra Kaufmann of NASA, while Dhenia Covens (Belgium) proclaimed her teacher, who help refugees in Egypt, as the perfect role model.

The other candidates who each gave their comments and/or observations were Hillary Ann Williams (Barbados), Maria Thattil (Australia), Anshika Sharma (Nepal), Elisabet Hulda Snorradottir (Iceland), Adline Castelino (India), Vanessa Velasquez (El Salvador), Jiaxin Sun (China), Leyla Espinosa Calavache (Ecuador), Angele Kossinda (Cameroon) and Lenka Named (Bolivia).

"There's nothing we cannot do as women," declared Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Joining the other girls in the forum were Chelsea Tayui (Ghana), Vivi Altonen (Finland), Chantal Wiertz (Curacao), Iris Salguero (Belize), Shauntae Miller (Bahamas), Tanya de los Santos (Uruguay), Mariah Tibbets (Cayman Islands), Amanda Obdam (Thailand), Denise Speelman (Netherlands), Mariangel Villasmil (Venezuela), Miqueal-Simone Williams (Jamaica), Tehila Levi (Israel) and Asya Branch (USA).

In a related announcement, it was learned that corporate sponsor Chi pulled out from the pageant this year due to health reasons. With Chi's team of makeup and hairstylists out in the picture, candidates will be doing their own makeover and coiffure. This brings back the pageant to its early days when the contestants did their own face and hair styling.

