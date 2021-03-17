Why Maricel doesnâ€™t intimidate her co-stars

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Why Maricel doesn’t intimidate her co-stars

DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - March 17, 2021 - 12:00am

If you happen to see Maricel Soriano flaunting her slim figure and wearing her long hair down with only a clip that holds some strands at the back of her head, it’s because she has already finished taping for the Kapamilya drama series Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin which will have its concluding episode on March 19.

Marya, as Maricel is fondly called, went through a significant physical transformation for her portrayal of Nanay Lucing. If you are an avid follower of the drama series, then you’ll know how the Diamond Star has remained dedicated to do whatever is necessary to truthfully convey her character.

“It’s my responsibility to the audience (to live up to my character),” she began. “It’s also because of them why I needed to lose weight. But even if I don’t lose weight, I know they still love me and I’m sure, mas marami pa ang magmamahal ‘pag pumayat ako (laughs).”

The Diamond Star knows her responsibility as an actress. Whatever the role requires her to do, expect her to bring her A-game to the screen without a bit of hesitation. Whenever an acting project comes, Marya often takes into consideration the kind of challenge the role could bring to her plate. “Sa akin kasi, hindi ‘yung kung ano pa ang gusto kong gawin kundi kung ano ‘yung offer na magugustuhan ko. That for me is more challenging because it will truly put my acting to the test. So, if there is an offer, na kunwari ito ang role, ganito, titingnan ko muna and then from there, I will decide.”

Her past acting performances were truly admirable that young netizens are said to be imitating her acting on Tiktok complete with dialogues from her classic movies. It was a delight for Marya to hear such news.

Thanks to the effort of the ABS-CBN film restoration team for putting movies from years ago back to their shape, so to speak, and in high-definition color.

“Sobrang natutuwa ako kasi parang kahapon ko lang ginawa ang mga pelikulang ‘yun,” she said.

She, too, appreciates the people who continue to believe in her until this day as new projects keep landing on her lap. She is also open to the idea of doing theater “in the future. But not now, ayaw ng COVID,” she quipped.

At present, Marya is happy to have been given the opportunity to work with a new generation of actors like Jodi Sta. Maria, Iza Calzado, Sam Milby and Joseph Marco, as well as Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger.

“They are all brilliant at masaya silang katrabaho. We all get along fine on the set kasi lock-in taping kami so masaya kami na nagkwe-kwentuhan after work.”

Marya added that there’s no one who ever felt intimidated by her presence. “Laki ako kay daddy (Comedy King Dolphy) na lahat ay nadadaan sa usapan. It’s not right to get mad just because of minor issues kasi lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan kung minsan at dapat intindihin natin kung may mga pagkakamali man.”

Joseph Marco, in one interview, confirmed his smooth working relationship with the seasoned actress. He said, “Hindi n’ya ipapa-feel sa ‘yo na matakot ka o masindak ka. In fact, she would make you feel comfortable because she’s that kind of person. She’s so nice and she is just like the motherly type.”

Does she give acting tips to her co-stars?

“It feels good when they tell you, ‘Nay, how do you do this?’ Nandyan ako para ituro kung ano ang gagawin but I only give tips when they ask. When I am asked, I will answer and I will help at talagang tuturuan ko sila pero kung hindi, huwag kasi s’yempre baka may sarili silang idea how to attack a particular scene. Hindi ko sila pinapangunahan.”

Asked about her heart's desire for her career this 2021, Marya replied, "I just wish that I will continue to be busy with work dahil maganda 'pag busy ako kasi pumapayat ako, hahaha.

