Andrea Brillantes not yet ready for sexy, matured roles

MANILA, Philippines — After turning 18 last March 12, Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she’s not yet ready for sexy or matured roles.

During the recent virtual media conference of her new teleserye “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Andrea said her sexy photoshoot for her birthday was just a surprise for her fans to let them know that she’s already 18 years old.

“Hindi pa ako ready sa matured roles. 'Yung photoshoot na nakita niyo, kasi nga wala akong debut at celebration, nag-isip lang ako ng, kaisip viewers po ako nila Ate Kath (Bernardo), ate Julia (Barretto), pinapanood ko po 'yung mga debut nila, and since wala tayong gano'n, nag-isip lang ako ng pasabog para maalala ng mga tao na na mag-18 na ko,” she said.

“Bilang babae, napakahalaga ng pagiging 18 ng isang babae. So nag-isip na lang ako, sabi ko babawi na lang ako sa photoshoots. Since naga-aral ako ng astrology, nag-research po ako tungkol sa Pisces season,” she added.

Though she’s not yet ready for matured roles, Andrea promised her fans that she will level up in her acting.

“'Di pa ako ready sa matured, sexy roles. Siguro po level up kasi kilala ko ng mga tao as a sweet girl. Mas matapang na siguro, mas woman na,” she said.

In “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” Andrea plays Mira, a blind orphan whose faith and trust in Bro (God) gives her a positive outlook in life. Despite her situation, Mira travels to the town of Hermoso to search for her mother.

Viewers will be able to catch the pilot episode on March 20 on the iWantTFC app and website, and on March 22 at 8:40 p.m. after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on TV5 and A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Viewers can also catch the show from Monday to Friday on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.