'#PinoyPride': H.E.R. gives fellow Filipinos a shoutout after Grammy win

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Grammy award winner H.E.R. gave a shout out to her fellow Filipinos.

In her Twitter account, the singer-songwriter posted a TikTok video imitating Filipinos' accent, saying her aunt is proud for her Grammy win.

“My Tita Joan would say, ‘Oh my God! I'm so proud to you. You have Grammy's. Wow. Diamond? Is that diamond? Even when you still not win, you are still a winner. Winner. I like that song the song you sing 'I Can't Breathe'," she said in the video.

She captioned the video “Shout out to my Filipinos. #pinoypride.”

She won the 2021 Grammy Award for Song of the Year for her single “I Can’t Breathe,” besting over Beyoncé (“Black Parade”), Roddy Ricch (“The Box”), Taylor Swift (“Cardigan”), Post Malone (“Circles”), Dua Lipa (“Don’t Start Now”), Billie Eilish (“everything i wanted”) and JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels (“If the World Was Ending”).

She also won Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine," together with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

In 2019, her self-titled album won as Best R&B Album while her single "Best Part" (with Daniel Caesar) also won as Best R&B Performance at the Grammys.

Known as Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson in real life, H.E.R. was born in Vallejo, California to a Filipina mother and an African American father.

RELATED: Taylor Swift gets Album of the Year Grammy, sets record with Sinatra, Stevie Wonder