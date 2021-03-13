Guapdad 4000, No Rome, Ylona Garcia release new songs

MANILA, Philippines — International Filipino musicians Guapdad 4000, No Rome and Ylona Garcia released their new songs recently.

Rising Filipino-American rapper Guapdad 4000 released “She Wanna” with !llmind and also features Bay Area native P-Lo, who co-produced the track alongside Mansa.

With “She Wanna,” Guapdad 4000 and !llmind are sticking to their musical roots behind a bouncing beat that pays homage to the Ying Yang Twins’ iconic 2005 Atlanta classic, “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

P-Lo said that the song was written by him and Guapdad in about 30 minutes. Guapdad also said that his collaboration with !llmind, who is also a Filipino, enhanced his superpowers.

“If !llmind had a power it would be to shapeshift, he can do anything! Something like this comes in handy when you need to tell the full spectrum of your story like I did in this music. I had no idea we would stumble upon something this magical though but I guess I should have known that linking up with my Filipino brother would enhance my superpowers! Enjoy it scamily,” he said.

“Guapdad is literally one of the most talented artists I’ve ever come across. I know that sounds generic but there really is no better way to describe him. I had such a blast working with him on this project and even though we’re from opposite coasts, we are similar in so many ways. He brought the best out of me on this project and made my job easy. The music is crazy!” !llmind said.

Meanwhile, London-based Filipino musician No Rome launched his newest single “Spinning” featuring Charli XCX and The 1975.

Produced by No Rome with Matthew Healy and George Daniel, the track is a slice of pure, joyful, escapist pop that is testament to No Rome’s inimitable talent and endless musical ability. The single is accompanied by a pink vinyl pressing featuring a remix of the track by A.G. Cook.

The single follows a series of releases that have seen the Filipino pop star collaborate with Beabadoobee, Jay Som, Bearface and Dijon, seamlessly managing to incorporate each artist’s unique style with his own.

To accompany "Spinning", No Rome has collaborated with Japanese artist Hideyuki Tanaka and designer Samuel Burgess - Johnson to create a visual world around the release, complete with animated characters for each artist and a psychedelic universe for them to inhabit.

Additionally, No Rome, Charli XCX and The 1975 have teamed up with NFT platform Foundation to auction original artworks designed by Hideyuki Tanaka, Samuel Burgess-Johnson and raise money for three different charities of the artists choosing. Rome will donate a portion of profits to Right Start, Charli to Girls Make Beats and Matty to One Tree Planted.

Another Filipino artist who released her new single is Filipino-Australian Ylona Garcia.

Now under the umbrella of Paradise Rising, Ylona hopes to achieve a global following with her debut release for the song “All That.”

The three-minute-plus tune is an infectious dance-pop number that highlights Ylona’s soulful vocals and captivating visual appeal in the spectacularly choreographed music video directed by Suzanne Kim.

Both the song and the music video show a side of Ylona that fans have never seen from her reality show stint, as well as her past releases and occasional acting credits. For Ylona, “All That” represents an statement that she’s back not just in a big, revitalized way but also as a more refined, forward-looking version of herself.

“‘All That’ is a reminder to be kinder to yourself, and to better your relationship with yourself. If you do that, you better your relationship with others around you, too. It’s leaving all of the toxicity, negative thoughts, and emotions behind you and starting anew and committing to that new, most refined version of yourself,” Ylona said.