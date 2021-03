'Dati pinopost lang kita': Carlo Aquino's girlfriend Trina Candaza gives advice to singles

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino’s girlfriend Trina Candaza has an advice to singles who want to meet their “forever.”

In her Facebook page, Trina posted a screenshot of her 2018 post, saying Carlo is so handsome.

“Dati pinopost lang kita, hindi ko alam sayo pala ako magkakaron ng sariling pamilya. Feb 2018 ko shinare yung post, May 2018 nagkakilala kami, January 2019 naging kami na, then September 2020 dumating na yung angel namin,” Trina wrote.

Trina also said that single people just need to share more on social media to get the attention and finally meet their partner.

“Share lang kayo ng share malay niyo sila pala ang forever niyo! Pero si Carlo Aquino sa akin na po siya,” she wrote.

Carlo and Trina have a daughter named Enola Mithi. She was baptized last month.