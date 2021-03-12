Gerald Anderson addresses love life issues; Julia Barretto wants to start a family

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson could not believe why people hate him because of his love life.

In a recent virtual press conference for a multivitamins brand he endorses, Gerald admitted that he was shocked at how social media users attack him because his relationship with Bea Alonzo didn’t work and he is now happy with Julia Barretto.

“Ngayon sa social media ang dali-dali lang magbigay ng comments na sobrang sakit. Na parang hindi ko ma-imagine kung kaya kong mag-type ng ganu'ng kasamang comments tungkol sa ibang tao,” he said.

“Sobrang binash ako. Ang daming nagalit sa akin sa social media dahil sa love life ko at dahil hindi nagwork 'yung relationship ko. Minsan nakahiga ako sa kama, iniisip ko 'yun na parang ang daming nagagalit sa akin dahil sa love life ko, kahit na maraming tao diyan na mas malala at nangungurakot,” he added.

The "A Soldier's Heart" star explained that since he does not have control over what people would say about him, he will just continue to work to provide for his family.

“Kahit ano naman sabihin ko hindi magbabago kung paano makapagbigay ng judgment ang mga tao. At hindi ko din goal sa buhay ko na, ‘Please, sana mag-iba yung isip niyo sa akin.’ Pero kailangan tuloy pa rin 'yung buhay. Wala akong tinatamaan na tao, I’m just trying to live life and provide for my family and enjoy life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gerald’s girlfriend Julia revealed in her interview with photographer BJ Pascual for his YouTube channel that she wants to start a family at the age of 26. Julia celebrated her 24th birthday recently.

“Ako kasi, simple lang talaga ang gusto ko sa life. I just wanna have a family. ‘Yun lang talaga. So I feel like at 24, magwo-work na ako sobra. Tapos at 25, work din sobra. Para 26 and above, pwede na akong mag-start ng family ko,” Julia told BJ.

“‘Yun ang dream ko talaga for myself since I was young. So ‘yun, to answer your question, now that I’m 24, I think I just really wanna hustle now, hustle next year, and then figure out from there how to start a family."

RELATED: Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo

Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest