Analysis: Samantha Bernardo's edge to win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown

MANILA, Philippines — With three weeks until the Miss Grand International (MGI) coronation night, all eyes are on the first pageant to be staged in 2021.

MGI also paves the way for forthcoming international pageants happening in the months to follow. On the homefront, pageant aficionados are rooting for the country's representative, Samantha Bernardo, to bring home the golden crown. Here are factors that will aid Sam in her MGI journey:

Terpsichorean prowess

While SamBernation fans know all about Sam's dancing abilities, not everyone knows about this fact.

As a performer used to the stage, this gift of body movement will greatly help her, especially in moments that require a dance routine.

When Parul Shah won the Best National Costume at the 2015 pageant, she did a few simple dance steps with her hand props to enliven her Moslem-inspired ensemble. Parul is not even a trained dancer like Sam, but she made a lasting impression with the jurors and the MGI organization, as a whole. Imagine what tricks Sam could do to her updated "Pearl of Orient" costume at the National Costume presentation night!

Beauty athlete

While many don't know that Sam is a trained dancer, many more are not aware that she was an athlete who competed at Rhythmic Gymnastics. Pageants are held, usually, over a period of two weeks so entrants need to have endurance to be in tip-top shape throughout the competition.

The many events and activities, not to mention the long hours during the preliminaries and pageant proper, require the candidates to be in their heels - standing up and doing pasarela. Sam's athletic training and discipline will be very useful in this aspect of the contest.

Early arrival

Call it cliche, but the early bird does catch the worms.

Apart from showing an unforgettable first impression, a candidate can take advantage of the venue, little things that still needed to be done, and that unhurried ease that makes all the difference in disposition. Plus, the Chut Thai ensemble she wore on her trip to Bangkok was a stroke of genius. It was channeling Catriona Gray's queen vibe to Thailand, once again.

Personal resolve

Some beauty titlists may have won their crowns through sheer luck, but, in this day and age, the playing field has changed drastically. You need to want the crown for yourself, and want it with all your heart.

You need to be prepared with everything - mind, body, and spirit - as well as the accoutrements essential to the pagent. Nowadays, you even need a cause/crusade to espouse on top of all the preparations you're doing. My belief is that if you don't have nightmares winning it, then you probably don't want it that bad.

Sam's determination to bring home the golden crown reveals that intent through and through.

Destiny

Like a country's elected president, beauty queens are likewise destined to win. Though not immediately apparent, it is only on hindsight that, indeed, pageant winners are destined to wear their crowns in their respective years of competition.

With all the aforementioned, we now leave the ball in your court, Sam! And may the odds be always in your favor!

