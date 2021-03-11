CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Analysis: Samantha Bernardo's edge to win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo
Gem Tugade

Analysis: Samantha Bernardo's edge to win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 7:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — With three weeks until the Miss Grand International (MGI) coronation night, all eyes are on the first pageant to be staged in 2021.

MGI also paves the way for forthcoming international pageants happening in the months to follow. On the homefront, pageant aficionados are rooting for the country's representative, Samantha Bernardo, to bring home the golden crown. Here are factors that will aid Sam in her MGI journey:

Terpsichorean prowess

While SamBernation fans know all about Sam's dancing abilities, not everyone knows about this fact.

As a performer used to the stage, this gift of body movement will greatly help her, especially in moments that require a dance routine.

When Parul Shah won the Best National Costume at the 2015 pageant, she did a few simple dance steps with her hand props to enliven her Moslem-inspired ensemble. Parul is not even a trained dancer like Sam, but she made a lasting impression with the jurors and the MGI organization, as a whole. Imagine what tricks Sam could do to her updated "Pearl of Orient" costume at the National Costume presentation night!

Beauty athlete

While many don't know that Sam is a trained dancer, many more are not aware that she was an athlete who competed at Rhythmic Gymnastics. Pageants are held, usually, over a period of two weeks so entrants need to have endurance to be in tip-top shape throughout the competition.

The many events and activities, not to mention the long hours during the preliminaries and pageant proper, require the candidates to be in their heels - standing up and doing pasarela. Sam's athletic training and discipline will be very useful in this aspect of the contest. 

Early arrival

Call it cliche, but the early bird does catch the worms.

Apart from showing an unforgettable first impression, a candidate can take advantage of the venue, little things that still needed to be done, and that unhurried ease that makes all the difference in disposition. Plus, the Chut Thai ensemble she wore on her trip to Bangkok was a stroke of genius. It was channeling Catriona Gray's queen vibe to Thailand, once again.

Personal resolve

Some beauty titlists may have won their crowns through sheer luck, but, in this day and age, the playing field has changed drastically. You need to want the crown for yourself, and want it with all your heart.

You need to be prepared with everything - mind, body, and spirit - as well as the accoutrements essential to the pagent. Nowadays, you even need a cause/crusade to espouse on top of all the preparations you're doing. My belief is that if you don't have nightmares winning it, then you probably don't want it that bad.

Sam's determination to bring home the golden crown reveals that intent through and through.

Destiny

Like a country's elected president, beauty queens are likewise destined to win. Though not immediately apparent, it is only on hindsight that, indeed, pageant winners are destined to wear their crowns in their respective years of competition.

With all the aforementioned, we now leave the ball in your court, Sam! And may the odds be always in your favor!

RELATED: Samantha Bernardo ranks 2nd at Miss Grand International's Get-to-Know challenge

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
play
Exclusive
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith revealed the reason why she haven’t drop the “Smith” on her surname...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest
Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Marjorie Barretto revealed that she sees her daughter Julia Barretto at her happiest in years.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto felt 'crucified' by bashers
Julia Barretto felt 'crucified' by bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted that she felt being "crucified" by bashers but said she won’t fire back with...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series reveals cast
'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series reveals cast
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Hollywood actresses Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will star in the live-action “Powerpuff Girls.&rd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A d&eacute;j&agrave; vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
A déjà vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
He did run in a local election (for mayor of a Metro Manila town, now a city) years ago, but Gabby Concepcion insists that...
Entertainment
fbfb
WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound
WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound
By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
Staying true to its musical core is what WAYBETTR upholds.
Entertainment
fbfb
RJ rocks Filipino classics
RJ rocks Filipino classics
By Baby A. Gil | 20 hours ago
Ramon Jacinto is a busy businessman. He is involved in steel and radio and TV broadcasting and retail.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto celebrated her 24th birthday by posting her sexy photoshoot on the beach. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo ranks 2nd at Miss Grand International's Get-to-Know challenge
Samantha Bernardo ranks 2nd at Miss Grand International's Get-to-Know challenge
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo ranked second in the one-minute get-to-know-you challenge given by the Miss Grand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with