SB19 exposed to COVID-19 patient, now in quarantine
The SB19 management posted their statement on Twitter, saying the members are now in quarantine.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Pop boyband SB19’s Virtual Music Launch today has been postponed after the boy group was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 

In their official Twitter account, the boyband posted their statement, saying that the members are now in quarantine.

“We regret to announce that the SB19 'What?' Virtual Music Launch schedules on March 9, 2021 (Tue) 19:30 PHT has been postponed,” the statement said.  

“SB19 was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and they are now in quarantine,” it added. 

 

 

The boyband’s management apologized for the inconvenience and will announce the new date for the launch to resume.  

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. A new event date will be announced soon,” it said. 

The statement, however, clarified that the “What?” digital sale, music video and merchandise will still be released as scheduled.

“SB19's 'What?’ Digital Single, Music Video and Merchandise will still be released as scheduled. The health and safety of our artist, staff and production team is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” it said. 

RELATED: SB19 vs COVID-19: P-pop group reacts to similar-sounding virus outbreak

