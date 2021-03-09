CHINESE NEW YEAR
Joshua Garcia denies congratulating Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson on their relationship
Celebrity couple Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson
The STAR/File

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia denied that he was the one behind a Facebook page that congratulated Kapamilya couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson on their relationship.

In his Instagram account, Joshua disowned the account in his Instagram story.

“FYI po, this one is not mine and I don’t have any active Facebook account. Kindly spread the info. Thank you,” Joshua wrote.

The Facebook page recently posted a photo of Julia and Gerald, congratulating them on their relationship.

“Congratulations Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto,” the post read.

Julia and Gerald confirmed their relationship over the weekend after years of speculation. The admission roused an apparent reaction from Gerald’s ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo, saying: “Time as the ultimate truth-teller.”

Related: Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson

Joshua was Julia’s last boyfriend before her then rumored romance with Gerald. They starred recently in Moira Dela Torre’s “Paubaya” music video, wherein they co-wrote the confrontation scene that was since then interpreted as closure between the former couple.

RELATED: Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'

ACTRESS BEA ALONZO GERALD ANDERSON JOSHUA GARCIA JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
