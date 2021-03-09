Gerald confirms what people know all the while

The guessing game is over.

Gerald Anderson has finally revealed the real score about him and Julia Barretto, saying that he is “very happy” with her. He also aired his side on his breakup with Bea Alonzo.

The revelation was made during my one-on-one interview with Gerald for The Boy Abunda Talk Channel segment The Interviewer. His response to the question, “Are you happy because of Julia Barretto?” made clear that they are making beautiful music together.

“Very happy. Very happy, Tito Boy, it’s a yes,” said Gerald with a smile and a twinkle in his eyes.

Photo from Julia’s Instagram account Julia to Gerald: ‘I am so proud of you.’

Gerald and Julia worked together in 2019 for the movie Between Maybes that sparked rumors linking them to each other. Both denied the yarn. At that time, Gerald was still with Bea.

Tongues started wagging again when Gerald and Bea’s romance fizzled out with Julia’s name being dragged into the controversy. Some quarters alleged that Julia was the major cause of the breakup. But Gerald kept mum on the matter even when he was reported to have “ghosted” Bea.

During our interview, Gerald said that he vividly remembered the scenes leading to the breakup.

“As if it was only yesterday,” he clarified, “but I didn’t have the guts to speak up because I didn’t want to put someone in a bad light although I wanted to clean my image or sort out my side,”

Gerald vehemently denied that he “ghosted” anyone as he asked what the definition of “ghosting” was. He then added that his understanding of the term might be different from what it meant.

Ghosting is a colloquial term used when someone you’re dating suddenly ends the relationship by cutting off all communication, without any explanation.

Gerald further asked, “Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin, nasa gitna kami ng dinner and nag-decide ako mag-back out and hindi na magpapakita kahit kailan. ’Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic -- not saying na siya ‘yun or ako ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were toxic – and hindi nirerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months of being on the rocks? I’m just gonna leave it at that. If that is ghosting, then I am guilty of one of those two.”

He emphasized that, “Wala po akong ghinost.”

Photo from Philippine Coast Guard Facebook page Gerald, a lieutenant commander of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA), is joined by Julia during a relief distribution activity in Zambales to celebrate his 32nd birthday on March 7.

In spite of the unsavory remarks against him, Gerald said he still feels grateful and blessed. Acting projects continue to land on his lap even at the height of the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, ako ‘yung pinaka controversial na tao siguro sa buong Pilipinas ngayon but I’m so blessed with good health. ‘Yung pamilya ko (also in good health), nakakakain kami araw-araw. May work ako, I can still provide for them and nabibigay ko lahat ng gusto nila, yung nanay ko. I’m just so grateful and so blessed,” he declared.

It was a delight to see Gerald after a year of unfortunate, unexpected events — first, the global pandemic that caused disruption of work for all of us; and second, the shutdown of ABS-CBN due to the non-renewal of its franchise.

(To watch the full interview, visit The Boy Abunda Talk Channel or batalk channel on YouTube.)