CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Gerald confirms what people know all the while

Gerald confirms what people know all the while

DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - March 9, 2021 - 12:00am

The guessing game is over.

Gerald Anderson has finally revealed the real score about him and Julia Barretto, saying that he is “very happy” with her. He also aired his side on his breakup with Bea Alonzo.

The revelation was made during my one-on-one interview with Gerald for The Boy Abunda Talk Channel segment The Interviewer. His response to the question, “Are you happy because of Julia Barretto?” made clear that they are making beautiful music together.

“Very happy. Very happy, Tito Boy, it’s a yes,” said Gerald with a smile and a twinkle in his eyes.

Julia to Gerald: ‘I am so proud of you.’
Photo from Julia’s Instagram account

Gerald and Julia worked together in 2019 for the movie Between Maybes that sparked rumors linking them to each other. Both denied the yarn. At that time, Gerald was still with Bea.

Tongues started wagging again when Gerald and Bea’s romance fizzled out with Julia’s name being dragged into the controversy. Some quarters alleged that Julia was the major cause of the breakup. But Gerald kept mum on the matter even when he was reported to have “ghosted” Bea.

During our interview, Gerald said that he vividly remembered the scenes leading to the breakup.

“As if it was only yesterday,” he clarified, “but I didn’t have the guts to speak up because I didn’t want to put someone in a bad light although I wanted to clean my image or sort out my side,” 

Gerald vehemently denied that he “ghosted” anyone as he asked what the definition of “ghosting” was. He then added that his understanding of the term might be different from what it meant.

Ghosting is a colloquial term used when someone you’re dating suddenly ends the relationship by cutting off all communication, without any explanation.

Gerald further asked, “Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin, nasa gitna kami ng dinner and nag-decide ako mag-back out and hindi na magpapakita kahit kailan. ’Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic -- not saying na siya ‘yun or ako ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were toxic – and hindi nirerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months of being on the rocks? I’m just gonna leave it at that. If that is ghosting, then I am guilty of one of those two.”

He emphasized that, “Wala po akong ghinost.”

Gerald, a lieutenant commander of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA), is joined by Julia during a relief distribution activity in Zambales to celebrate his 32nd birthday on March 7.
Photo from Philippine Coast Guard Facebook page

In spite of the unsavory remarks against him, Gerald said he still feels grateful and blessed. Acting projects continue to land on his lap even at the height of the pandemic.

“At the end of the day, ako ‘yung pinaka controversial na tao siguro sa buong Pilipinas ngayon but I’m so blessed with good health. ‘Yung pamilya ko (also in good health), nakakakain kami araw-araw. May work ako, I can still provide for them and nabibigay ko lahat ng gusto nila, yung nanay ko. I’m just so grateful and so blessed,” he declared.

It was a delight to see Gerald after a year of unfortunate, unexpected events — first, the global pandemic that caused disruption of work for all of us;  and second, the shutdown of ABS-CBN due to the non-renewal of its franchise.

(To watch the full interview, visit The Boy Abunda Talk Channel or batalk channel on YouTube.)

GERALD ANDERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
Exclusive
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans wants to visit the Philippines as soon as travel restrictions ease and it is safer to tr...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Yes, according to Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America in the movie saga of the same title as well as in the “Avengers”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anders...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
By Thomas Urbain | 14 hours ago
Explaining the couple's dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 minutes ago
Edward Barber is flattered to be tagged as the next Robi Domingo and Luis Manzano but he chooses to downplay it.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
By Jan Milo Severo | 45 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards started their workshop for their upcoming movie adapted from a...
Entertainment
fbfb
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
There was a Kilabot ng Mga Kolehiyala and years after he got that “title” for driving college girls wild during...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Jennifer Garner encourages families to have a Yes Day
Why Jennifer Garner encourages families to have a Yes Day
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Once a year for almost a decade now, Jennifer Garner has been having a Yes Day with her children and she is encouraging other...
Entertainment
fbfb
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
By Thomas Urbain | 10 hours ago
Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, said Harry had revealed to her official concerns among the royals...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with