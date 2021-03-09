CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards
Bea and Alden
The STAR/ File

Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 12:50am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards started their workshop for their upcoming movie adapted from a Korean film drama, “A Moment to Remember.”

According to a "24 Oras" report, Alden said he’s challenged for his role in the upcoming film.

"Wala akong natututunan kung laging doon lang ako sa mga comfortable na roles. Pero ngayon, after ko siyang basahin, masaya ako na mas lamang 'yung kaba kasi hindi biro 'yung role," Alden said.

Bea, meanwhile, admitted that she feels the pressure for the upcoming movie but feels comfortable with Alden.

"Sa totoo lang nakaka-pressure. Kanina coming here I was so anxious, kinakabahan talaga ako because hindi ko rin naman alam what to expect. But then right now I feel so comfortable," Bea said.

"I feel comfortable with Alden, I feel comfortable with the ones I just met, the bosses of these three film outlets," she added.

Alden admitted that his dream project is to work with Bea because he is a fan of her movies with John Lloyd Cruz.

"Gusto ko siyang maka-work sana sa movie kasi nasubaybayan ko halos lahat ng movies nila ni John Lloyd Cruz," he said.

"Ang hindi niya [Alden] alam, gusto ko rin talaga siyang makatrabaho. Kasi I have seen his movie with Kathryn and I thought he did a very good job with the character. I wanna be able to have that chance to actually work with him in a project and develop characters with him,” Bea said.

The project will be produced by GMA Pictures, Viva Films and APT Entertainment.

BEA ALONZO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
Exclusive
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans wants to visit the Philippines as soon as travel restrictions ease and it is safer to tr...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Yes, according to Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America in the movie saga of the same title as well as in the “Avengers”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anders...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
By Thomas Urbain | 14 hours ago
Explaining the couple's dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 minutes ago
Edward Barber is flattered to be tagged as the next Robi Domingo and Luis Manzano but he chooses to downplay it.
Entertainment
fbfb
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
How did Ogie & Ian become Kilabotitos?
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
There was a Kilabot ng Mga Kolehiyala and years after he got that “title” for driving college girls wild during...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald confirms what people know all the while
Gerald confirms what people know all the while
By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
Gerald Anderson on being ‘very, very happy’ with Julia Barretto and how his romance with Bea Alonzo had gone...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Jennifer Garner encourages families to have a Yes Day
Why Jennifer Garner encourages families to have a Yes Day
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Once a year for almost a decade now, Jennifer Garner has been having a Yes Day with her children and she is encouraging other...
Entertainment
fbfb
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
By Thomas Urbain | 10 hours ago
Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, said Harry had revealed to her official concerns among the royals...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with