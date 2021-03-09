Bea Alonzo very comfortable with Alden Richards

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards started their workshop for their upcoming movie adapted from a Korean film drama, “A Moment to Remember.”

According to a "24 Oras" report, Alden said he’s challenged for his role in the upcoming film.

"Wala akong natututunan kung laging doon lang ako sa mga comfortable na roles. Pero ngayon, after ko siyang basahin, masaya ako na mas lamang 'yung kaba kasi hindi biro 'yung role," Alden said.

Bea, meanwhile, admitted that she feels the pressure for the upcoming movie but feels comfortable with Alden.

"Sa totoo lang nakaka-pressure. Kanina coming here I was so anxious, kinakabahan talaga ako because hindi ko rin naman alam what to expect. But then right now I feel so comfortable," Bea said.

"I feel comfortable with Alden, I feel comfortable with the ones I just met, the bosses of these three film outlets," she added.

Alden admitted that his dream project is to work with Bea because he is a fan of her movies with John Lloyd Cruz.

"Gusto ko siyang maka-work sana sa movie kasi nasubaybayan ko halos lahat ng movies nila ni John Lloyd Cruz," he said.

"Ang hindi niya [Alden] alam, gusto ko rin talaga siyang makatrabaho. Kasi I have seen his movie with Kathryn and I thought he did a very good job with the character. I wanna be able to have that chance to actually work with him in a project and develop characters with him,” Bea said.

The project will be produced by GMA Pictures, Viva Films and APT Entertainment.