CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans is Smart Communications' new endorser
Smart Communications/Released

LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — American Agustin Alanis might have vied for a world record when he watched the three-hour-long “Avengers: Endgame” 150 times, but don’t you know that he has seen it more than the “Avenger” who actually held his ticket stubs for the world record?

Yes, according to Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America in the movie saga of the same title as well as in the “Avengers” series, “Avengers: Endgame” is not his most-watched movie of all time.

During his virtual press conference with the Philippine press as a Smart Communications endorser earlier today, Evans revealed a number of things about himself, including which movie he actually saw more than once.

Movie he has seen most times: 

Chris Evans:

“Probably ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ because it was my first movie and when it’s your first movie you have to go see it with multiple people like family and friends. It also plays on TV a decent amount so oddly enough probably that one.”

Smartest, dumbest things he has done in his life: 

“The smartest thing I have ever done was adopt my dog Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah, Georgia and we shot a scene at a shelter and he was there and I wasn’t planning on adopting a dog but I went for it and so far? Best decision I ever made.

Dumbest thing? The list is long uhm and the true answer I can’t probably tell yah (laughs). But let me give you a nice answer. Dumbest thing I ever done was I quit drum lessons when I was younger and I wish I stuck with that.”

Favorite social media app:

“My favorite social media app? NOT a huge fan of social media apps in general. And I’m only on twitter and Instagram so if there are any fake … what are the other ones? Facebook? No I am not on Facebook although I think there’s a Facebook page for me although I have nothing to do with it. I mean I am new to Instagram and I suppose I use twitter the most uhm but it’s tough to say favorite. They all just make me just a little sad.”

On his civic engagement platform A Starting Point:

“Well it was born out of recognizing that we were living in this proliferation of misinformation – that it’s really hard to have a political discussion with people because most people come into the table with their own set of facts and information. So it felt like the most intuitive way to rage against that would be getting the information from elected officials directly from themselves to the electorate so we have at least an understanding of who the people in office are and what they believe in.”

What more he wants to achieve in life:

“My appetite changes pretty quickly. Some days I wake up and I am curious about carpentry and as I said I would love to pick up drum classes again. I’d also like to do more writing and more traveling. So yeah, there’s a lot of things. They are not necessarily professionally-related, it wouldn’t necessarily be about what I will do in my career but more about what I would explore on my downtime. My hobbies.”
 

CAPTAIN AMERICA CHRIS EVANS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anders...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
Meghan says contemplated suicide, alleges royal racism
By Thomas Urbain | 9 hours ago
Explaining the couple's dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Royal row reaches a head as Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah
Royal row reaches a head as Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah
By Thomas Urbain | 13 hours ago
Viewers will tune in to see if Meghan and Harry have scores to settle with Buckingham Palace since leaving the royal frontline...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo
Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto are in a relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
Exclusive
Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans wants to visit the Philippines as soon as travel restrictions ease and it is safer to tr...
Entertainment
fbfb
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
No holds barred: Meghan and Harry's historic interview
By Thomas Urbain | 6 hours ago
Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, said Harry had revealed to her official concerns among the royals...
Entertainment
fbfb
#InternationalWomensDay: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell 'excited' to voice Netflix's 'Alexandra Trese'
#InternationalWomensDay: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell 'excited' to voice Netflix's 'Alexandra Trese'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo's kickass heroine "Alexandra Trese" are going to be voiced by Liza Soberano and Filipino-Canadian...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kelvin lets his eyes speak a thousand words
Kelvin lets his eyes speak a thousand words
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
There’s a certain sadness in his eyes.
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrating International Women&rsquo;s Day
Celebrating International Women’s Day
By Pat-P Daza | 21 hours ago
Today, March 8, is International Women’s Day.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with