LIST: 5 things to know about Smart ambassador Chris Evans

MANILA, Philippines — American Agustin Alanis might have vied for a world record when he watched the three-hour-long “Avengers: Endgame” 150 times, but don’t you know that he has seen it more than the “Avenger” who actually held his ticket stubs for the world record?

Yes, according to Chris Evans, who starred as Captain America in the movie saga of the same title as well as in the “Avengers” series, “Avengers: Endgame” is not his most-watched movie of all time.

During his virtual press conference with the Philippine press as a Smart Communications endorser earlier today, Evans revealed a number of things about himself, including which movie he actually saw more than once.

Movie he has seen most times:

Chris Evans:

“Probably ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ because it was my first movie and when it’s your first movie you have to go see it with multiple people like family and friends. It also plays on TV a decent amount so oddly enough probably that one.”

Smartest, dumbest things he has done in his life:

“The smartest thing I have ever done was adopt my dog Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah, Georgia and we shot a scene at a shelter and he was there and I wasn’t planning on adopting a dog but I went for it and so far? Best decision I ever made. Dumbest thing? The list is long uhm and the true answer I can’t probably tell yah (laughs). But let me give you a nice answer. Dumbest thing I ever done was I quit drum lessons when I was younger and I wish I stuck with that.”

Favorite social media app:

“My favorite social media app? NOT a huge fan of social media apps in general. And I’m only on twitter and Instagram so if there are any fake … what are the other ones? Facebook? No I am not on Facebook although I think there’s a Facebook page for me although I have nothing to do with it. I mean I am new to Instagram and I suppose I use twitter the most uhm but it’s tough to say favorite. They all just make me just a little sad.”

On his civic engagement platform A Starting Point:

“Well it was born out of recognizing that we were living in this proliferation of misinformation – that it’s really hard to have a political discussion with people because most people come into the table with their own set of facts and information. So it felt like the most intuitive way to rage against that would be getting the information from elected officials directly from themselves to the electorate so we have at least an understanding of who the people in office are and what they believe in.”

What more he wants to achieve in life: