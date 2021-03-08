CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
#InternationalWomensDay: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell 'excited' to voice Netflix's 'Alexandra Trese'
From left: First look at 'Alexandra Trese;' Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell
Netflix/Released

#InternationalWomensDay: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell 'excited' to voice Netflix's 'Alexandra Trese'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 8, 2021 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo's kickass heroine "Alexandra Trese" are going to be voiced by Liza Soberano and Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell! 

The announcement was made by Netflix today, International Women's Day.

"It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning 'Trese' comics. Maraming salamat! Excited na ako!” shared Liza. 

The actress will voice the Filipino language version of the anime series that will premiere sometime this year. 

Mitchell, who rose to fame as one of the stars of "Pretty Little Liars" and Netflix's "You," lends her voice to the English language version. 

“I'm so excited to be a part of a unique and amazing project like 'Trese,' and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese. Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life," Shay enthused. 

"Trese" is produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.

“As a fan of the komiks, I knew that the title role of Alexandra Trese was going to be challenging to cast for the animated series. It is important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese. My concerns went away as soon as Shay Mitchell stepped into the recording booth. Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations and she delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that is at the very core of the character. If that wasn't enough, imagine my delight when we confirmed Liza Soberano joining the Filipino voice cast! I am a big fan of hers and she fits the character so well. Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team!” executive producer Jay Oliva said. Oliva also worked on "Wonder Woman" and "The Legend of Kora." 

"Trese" is an ongoing, award-winning horror crime thriller about the mysterious Alexandra Trese who the police turn to whenever unexplained crimes occur in the city of Manila, where unknown to many malevolent creatures abound. 

Among its many citations and awards are Best Graphic Literature in the 29th National Book Award in November 2010 for the third book "Trese: Mass Murders,"  the Filipino Readers' Choice Award for Comics/Graphic Novels 2013 for the fifth book "Trese: Midnight Tribunal," and a National Book Award Nominee for Graphic Literature in English 2015 for the sixth book "Trese: High Tide at Midnight."

"Manila Noir," an anthology containing "Trese: Thirteen Stations," won the National Book Award for Best Anthology in English 2014.

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
Julia Barreto announces she's in a relationship with Gerald Anderson
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend as she officially announced her relationship with Gerald Anders...
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo
Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto are in a relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
Alex & Mikee seal it with a kiss
Alex & Mikee seal it with a kiss
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Opposites do attract. And newlyweds Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada prove it.
Entertainment
fbfb
52 years of making beautiful memories together
52 years of making beautiful memories together
By Ricky Lo | 8 days ago
Senate President Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa were wed twice. They eloped and Tito returned Helen to her strict mom. They got...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
UK royals to praise health workers before Meghan and Harry interview
UK royals to praise health workers before Meghan and Harry interview
1 day ago
Senior members of Britain's royal family are to show a united front Sunday praising the efforts of global health workers before...
Entertainment
fbfb
StarStruck 7 graduates make acting debut in Legal Wives
StarStruck 7 graduates make acting debut in Legal Wives
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman will finally get to showcase their knack for acting in the upcoming GMA primetime drama series...
Entertainment
fbfb
KZ Tandingan's 'Gabay' for Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' now playing online
KZ Tandingan's 'Gabay' for Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' now playing online
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan's "Gabay," the first-ever Filipino-language song from Disney, has been released on Spotify...
Entertainment
fbfb
Xian Lim to host '1000 Heartbeats Pintig Pinoy' on TV5
Xian Lim to host '1000 Heartbeats Pintig Pinoy' on TV5
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After hosting numerous beauty pageants, actor Xian Lim will host his first quiz show “1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alden still too young to play father role
Alden still too young to play father role
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It’s all systems go for Pure Soul, the landmark first movie team-up of Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo (they first appeared...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with