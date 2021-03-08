InternationalWomensDay: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell 'excited' to voice Netflix's 'Alexandra Trese'

MANILA, Philippines — Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo's kickass heroine "Alexandra Trese" are going to be voiced by Liza Soberano and Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell!

The announcement was made by Netflix today, International Women's Day.

"It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning 'Trese' comics. Maraming salamat! Excited na ako!” shared Liza.

The actress will voice the Filipino language version of the anime series that will premiere sometime this year.

Mitchell, who rose to fame as one of the stars of "Pretty Little Liars" and Netflix's "You," lends her voice to the English language version.

“I'm so excited to be a part of a unique and amazing project like 'Trese,' and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese. Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life," Shay enthused.

"Trese" is produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore.

“As a fan of the komiks, I knew that the title role of Alexandra Trese was going to be challenging to cast for the animated series. It is important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese. My concerns went away as soon as Shay Mitchell stepped into the recording booth. Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations and she delivers a performance of strength, determination and family duty that is at the very core of the character. If that wasn't enough, imagine my delight when we confirmed Liza Soberano joining the Filipino voice cast! I am a big fan of hers and she fits the character so well. Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team!” executive producer Jay Oliva said. Oliva also worked on "Wonder Woman" and "The Legend of Kora."

"Trese" is an ongoing, award-winning horror crime thriller about the mysterious Alexandra Trese who the police turn to whenever unexplained crimes occur in the city of Manila, where unknown to many malevolent creatures abound.

Among its many citations and awards are Best Graphic Literature in the 29th National Book Award in November 2010 for the third book "Trese: Mass Murders," the Filipino Readers' Choice Award for Comics/Graphic Novels 2013 for the fifth book "Trese: Midnight Tribunal," and a National Book Award Nominee for Graphic Literature in English 2015 for the sixth book "Trese: High Tide at Midnight."

"Manila Noir," an anthology containing "Trese: Thirteen Stations," won the National Book Award for Best Anthology in English 2014.