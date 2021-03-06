KZ Tandingan's 'Gabay' for Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' now playing online

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan's "Gabay," the first-ever Filipino-language song from Disney, has been released on Spotify.

The announcement came from Disney Philippines' Twitter account inviting Filipinos to listen to the song that comes from the Southeast Asian-themed animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

“Put on your headphones and turn up the volume! Stream 'Gabay' by KZ Tandingan for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon on https://mcamusic.lnk.to/GabayKZ,” Disney Philippines wrote.

“May lakas na galing sa tubig, at sa puso mo'y mahika. Bibigyang dangal ang pamana pag liwanag ang iyong dala. Magkaisa nang tumibay at di mahihiwalay. Tatatag 'wag lamang matakot na subukan,” part of the “Gabay” lyrics said.

The song encouraged for unity despite the differences.

"Magkaisa ng tumibay at 'di mahihiwalay. Tatatag, huwag lamang matakot na subukan," part of the song said.

Prior to the launch of the song, KZ said she’s grateful to sing the local language for an international animation movie.

“I am very grateful and I feel very proud to be singing in my language, and show off its beauty to the rest of the world. I am proud to be part of history,” KZ said.

“I grew up watching Disney movies. Finally, there is a Disney Princess who I can feel a very strong connection to, and that is Raya as the first one inspired by Southeast Asia," she added.