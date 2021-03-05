'Nakakarami ba ng subscribers yan?': Agot Isidro reacts to Smart's new endorser Chris Evans

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro called out Smart Communications after the telecommunications giant tapped Hollywood actor Chris Evans as their new brand ambassador.

In her Twitter account, the outspoken actress asked the telecommunications company if enlisting A-list brand ambassadors will give them more subscribers.

“Hindi ko na naiintindihan, Smart. Nakakarami ba talaga ng subscribers ang mga endorsers na yan?” she wrote.

Smart on Thursday launched the “Avengers” star as their newest ambassador in a two-minute video.

In a video posted by the brand’s social media accounts, Evans is shown doing stunts, before revealing himself and dropping the lines that included: “The world is now on reset and is giving us a second chance. We have it in our hands to do better. How do I know this? Simple, Smart ako.”

Last December, Smart tapped the services of international K-pop sensation BTS as their ambassador. Prior to that, K-drrama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were also tapped by the brand as their endorsers.