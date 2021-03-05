CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Nakakarami ba ng subscribers yan?': Agot Isidro reacts to Smart's new endorser Chris Evans
From left: Agot Isidro, Chris Evans
The STAR/File; Smart Communications/Released

'Nakakarami ba ng subscribers yan?': Agot Isidro reacts to Smart's new endorser Chris Evans

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro called out Smart Communications after the telecommunications giant tapped Hollywood actor Chris Evans as their new brand ambassador.

In her Twitter account, the outspoken actress asked the telecommunications company if enlisting A-list brand ambassadors will give them more subscribers.

“Hindi ko na naiintindihan, Smart. Nakakarami ba talaga ng subscribers ang mga endorsers na yan?” she wrote.

Smart on Thursday launched the “Avengers” star as their newest ambassador in a two-minute video.

Related: From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart’s new Filipino-speaking endorser

In a video posted by the brand’s social media accounts, Evans is shown doing stunts, before revealing himself and dropping the lines that included: “The world is now on reset and is giving us a second chance. We have it in our hands to do better. How do I know this? Simple, Smart ako.”

Last December, Smart tapped the services of international K-pop sensation BTS as their ambassador. Prior to that, K-drrama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were also tapped by the brand as their endorsers.

ACTOR CHRIS EVANS AGOT ISIDRO SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In an interview last Jan. 19, eight days before he turned 60 (on Jan. 27), Funfare asked Willie Revillame if his charity work...
Entertainment
fbfb
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart&rsquo;s new Filipino-speaking endorser
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart’s new Filipino-speaking endorser
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Avengers” and “Captain America” star Chris Evans was officially unveiled as the first Hollywood A-List...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Evans is first Hollywood A-List Smart endorser
Chris Evans is first Hollywood A-List Smart endorser
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The clue in last Tuesday’s “blind item” about Smart’s new (and the first) Hollywood A-List brand ambassador...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set
Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
To date, the longest reign on record belongs to current winner Zuzibini Tonzi of South Africa, who will be passing the crown...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 minutes ago
Kapatid host Billy Crawford revealed that he and wife Coleen Garcia thought of migrating to another country when ABS-CBN's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francine Diaz admits she got offers from other networks
Francine Diaz admits she got offers from other networks
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Promising actress and one-fourth of the popular "Gold Squad" Francine Diaz admitted during last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong"...
Entertainment
fbfb
Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard
Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Edward Barber is often seen as the quiet guy with the shy smile love team partner of Maymay Entrata.
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them
Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Arjo Atayde displays his loyalty when he declared that he chooses to remain with ABS-CBN even amid uncertainties.
Entertainment
fbfb
Venezuelan star Edgar Ramirez says yes to Jennifer Garner
Venezuelan star Edgar Ramirez says yes to Jennifer Garner
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez just can’t say no to Jennifer Garner so he’s ventured into his first-ever comedy...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with