Francine Diaz admits she got offers from other networks

MANILA, Philippines — Promising actress and one-fourth of the popular "Gold Squad" Francine Diaz admitted during last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong" media conference that she got offers from other networks.

But the pretty teener shared that she chose to show her "loyalty" to her "family."

"May mga nag-offer pero choice ko na mag-stay pero para sa akin pamilya ko ito. Hindi lang siya company or network. Hindi porket mataas ang ABS, dito ako magste-stay. Nag-stay po ako dahil ito po 'yung family ko, ito po 'yung tahanan ko," she revealed.

Francine rose to prominence when she starred as Cassie Mondragon in the 2018 afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto." The drama ran for two years and even had a second book and a rerun on TV during the pandemic.

It was during this stint that she and her young co-stars in the show became wildy popular that the network and fans have started tagging them as the "Gold Squad" named after the show's title and the drama afternoon block of ABS-CBN called "Kapamilya Gold." Together with her on the popular squad are Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin aka SethDrea and her love team partner, Kyle Echarri. Together, they form the KyCine love team.

The Gold Squad is set to return soon on TV with their upcoming teleserye titled "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with a cast that includes seasoned actors like Sylvia Sanchez, Eula Valdez, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Diether Ocampo, Dominic Ochoa, RK Bagatsing, Soliman Cruz, Enchog Dee, Angeline Quinto and Mylene Dizon.

Francine is happy to be working with these actors because she sees this as an opportunity to hone her skills.

Now that she renewed her contract with the network that gave her the big break, Francine is excited to be working on a new show as well as looking forward to more roles that she could explore.

"Ako po open sa bagong character at kung malayo man siya kay Cassie basta nasa edad ko pa rin po. Hindi masyadong mature. Gusto ko 'yung may challenge minsan e. Nakaka-explore ako bilang artista," she shared.