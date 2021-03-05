CHINESE NEW YEAR
Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them
Arjo
The STAR/File

Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde displays his loyalty when he declared that he chooses to remain with ABS-CBN even amid uncertainties.

"Because I'm a team player," he answered the question posed during the "Kapamilya Strong" contract signing of stars last Friday. "If they sink, I sink with them. If they're gone, I'm gone with them. The reason why I'm staying is because this is my home. I don't want to be elsewhere but here."

The Asian Academy Creative Award 2020 Best Actor is thankful to be signed yet again to the network that gave him the break eight years ago.

It was also in this network that he was able to snatch the Best Actor plum in the regional award this year. His marked portrayal as Benjo in the iWant series "Bagman" earned the nod from the award-giving body. The series currently has two seasons streaming on ABS-CBN's streaming platform iWant.

He's excited for the tribute movie for Eddie Garcia. He and the late, revered actor-director were supposed to star in a movie that he had been wanting to star and produce in but Garcia suddenly died in 2019.

"This April, working on a movie that was supposed to be for me and Mr. Eddie Garcia but it became a tribute for him. This is one of the movies that I will be producing first. This is one of the stories that I've been looking forward to telling," Arjo shared.

Arjo shared that by the middle of the year, he will be working on a project that has "a really awesome story, awesome journey."

