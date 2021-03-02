CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
KZ Tandingan makes history, sings âGabayâ in Disneyâs âRaya and the Last Dragonâ

KZ Tandingan makes history, sings ‘Gabay’ in Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan secured her seat in history as the first Filipina to sing a Filipino language song in the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, KZ said she’s grateful to sing the local language for an international animation movie.

“I am very grateful and I feel very proud to be singing in my language, and show off its beauty to the rest of the world. I am proud to be part of history,” KZ said.

“I grew up watching Disney movies. Finally, there is a Disney Princess who I can feel a very strong connection to, and that is Raya as the first one inspired by Southeast Asia," she added.

To celebrate the introduction of Disney’s Southeast Asian-inspired princess and warrior, Disney announced that the film will feature the first-ever Disney track in Filipino titled “Gabay.”   

"’Raya and the Last Dragon’ is inspired by various Southeast Asian cultures and, as such, we found it fitting to launch ‘Gabay’ as a way for us to celebrate the film and connect with our Filipino fans," said Allie Benedicto, Studio Marketing Head of Disney Philippines.

"‘Gabay,’ the first-ever Disney track sung in Filipino, demonstrates our commitment to work with local creative talents to tell our stories in a locally relevant manner,” Allie added.

“Gabay” is a song about trust, strength and unity, which KZ found inspiring when she read the lyrics for the first time.

“I love that the song reminds us that sometimes we feel we are weak, especially when we are alone, but if we just learn to trust each other, to come together, and to unite, only then are we able to change the world,” she said.

“Gabay” drops on Spotify on March 5.

From the creators of “Moana” and “Frozen,” Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces the new epic adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon,” the latest animated film inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia.

Set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony, Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) will take us on an exciting new adventure to track down the legendary last dragon, Sisu (voiced by Awkwafina) to restore the fractured land and unite its divided people. But along her journey, Raya will learn that it will take more than a dragon to save the world.

RELATED: Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

DISNEY KZ TANDINGAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gur...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban shared an interesting observation on her "Love or Money" leading man Coco Martin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Why Gary V stays loyal to ABS-CBN
Why Gary V stays loyal to ABS-CBN
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 minutes ago
Gary V shared the reason why he stayed loyal with his home network of 18 years, ABS-CBN, at last Friday's contract signing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner
Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The KyCine love team is among the most popular TV pairings of recent times.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Donny Pangilinan is back to ABS-CBN after a brief stint in TV5 and it looks like he is molded to become one of the actors...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz chose to be happy amid reports of the relationship between ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with