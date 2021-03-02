CHINESE NEW YEAR
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
From left: DonBelle; Donny Pangilinan at his ABS-CBN 2021 contract signing
ABS-CBN/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan is back to ABS-CBN after a brief stint in TV5 and it looks like he is molded to become one of the actors people should look forward to.

Olivia Lamasan, ABS-CBN Films' managing director, shared the projects in store for the latest Pangilinan to try his luck in showbiz.

Expect more "DonBelle" as Donny and his love team partner, Belle Mariano, is not only going to star in the most awaited iWant series "He's Into Her," the adaptation of a popular Wattpad novel.

"We're excited to have Donny and we have a lot in store for him. Nabanggit na kanina 'yung 'He's Into Her.' It's a very popular Wattpad story. It's a young romantic series to be starred in by Donny, Belle, Kaori (Oinuma) and Rhys (Miguel) together with the rest. Sobra kaming excited kasi ako napanood ko na 'yung edited. Ang kilig niya. It's something so refreshing," enthused Lamasan.

The ABS-CBN executive also revealed the network's big plans for the DonBelle love team that include a short film and a full-length feature to be directed by renowned director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

"And then of course, after that, we have his short film with Belle and it is going to be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. This is a collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Ang maganda doon, after that, it's going to be expanded into a full film feature, movie na talaga with Direk Cathy. We're not ending there. Of course, we're also developing a teleserye for them," Lamasan revealed.

The film director also shared a bit about "He's Into Her" and stressed that it's more than a love story.

"It is not just an ordinary love story. In all naman the narratives that we do, we ensure na malalim ang pinanggagalingna ng characters. Sa kanya, ang ganda ng character niya likewise 'yung kay Belle. Basta 'yun na lang muna ang sasabihin ko. Sabi ko, kilig na kilig ako sa kanila," gushed Lamasan.

Donny shared that the cast got closer during their last lock-in taping and he is looking forward to their upcoming projects.

"Sobrang saya (sa set). I think this last lock-in, we all got closer. Lahat naman kami, we're very open with each other and that helps when you're acting kasi we're all supposed to be friends in this series. So, I'm glad that all our walls are slowly going down and I'm excited to see them again kasi meron pa kaming isa pang lock-in taping," Donny said.

