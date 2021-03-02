Angelica Panganiban reiterates retirement from soap operas

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban remains firm on her decision to retire from doing teleseryes.

The 33-year-old was asked again regarding her announcement last year during last Saturday's virtual mediacon for her upcoming movie with Coco Martin titled "Love or Money."

"Hindi 'yun overnight decision na parang may presscon ako bukas. Gawa ako ng pasabog at sabihin ko ito. Ilang taon 'yun na iniisip," Angelica said.

She first announced her decision during the September 2020 presscon of the teleserye "Walang Hanggang Paalam" with Zanjoe Marudo, Arci Munoz and Paulo Avelino.

"Kasi kapag nandoon ka sa bigat ng trabaho, mapapaisip ka na, 'Bakit ko ba ito ginagawa at pinapagod ko sarili ko?' To think na simula six years old, pinapagod ko na ang sarili ko. So parang kelan ka titigil?" she related.

Angelica started as a child star who starred in dozens of films and TV shows in the early '90s. These include the films "Separada," "Sarah Ang Munting Prinsesa," "Ang TV: The Movie" and TV shows "Ang TV," "G-Mik," "Maging Sino Ka Man" and "Rubi."

She shared that when she was mulling her decision, she went through several important questions. She found out it was her desire to preserve her self-respect and love for the craft that pushed her to make the final decision.

"May mga question ako sa sarili ko na, 'Ano pa ba 'yung gusto mong i-prove lalong-lalo na pagdating sa teleserye?.' Hindi naman sa nawawalan ako ng gana, kaya lang ayokong umabot ako doon na hindi ko na gusto 'yung ginagawa ko bago ko siya tigilan. Gusto ko syang iwan na may mataas na respeto ako at magagandang memories doon sa mga nagawa kong projects. Hindi 'yun may mapapanood tayo tapos sasabihin ninyo, 'Ay o, nilalaro na lang kasi ayaw na niya'," she related.

She believes she had already given her "100 percent" in the past teleseryes she did, which include iconic performances in "Maging Sino Ka Man," "Rubi" and the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

"Hanggat kaya ko pang ibigay 'yung 100 porsyento sa mga teleserye, ginawa ko naman siya. Para maiwasan na rin siguro 'yung burnout sa paggawa ng teleserye. Doing a film and teleserye is different. Mahirap siya na trabaho. Masaya na ako sa mga nagawa ko. Pwede ko na itong ibigay sa mga susunod na generation. Sila naman. Kaya na rin nila yan."