CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza.
Instagram/mainedcm

Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday extra special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gurl."

The Asian Academy Creative Award 2020 Best Actor was initially featured in a teaser released on February 24 that fans easily figured was Arjo's backside. Arjo later said that his guesting on March 6 will be his birthday gift for his girlfriend of two years. Maine will be celebrating her birthday on March 3.

Prior to his guesting, Arjo got his own surprise with Maine sending him a video greeting during his contract signing with ABS-CBN last Friday, February 26.

“Hi, Bab! Ako lang ‘to, wag ka magulat,” Maine said in the video greeting. “Congratulations on your eight years in Star Magic. I wish you more success in your career, more projects, more exciting roles.”

Maine continued, “Please know that I’m always here for you, with you, and I’m always right behind you to give my 110% support in everything that you do and also to celebrate every milestone with you, like this one.”

The actress, who he met on the set of their film "Jack Em Poy," then left a very sweet message that made Arjo blush.

“There’s so much in store for you, that I know for sure. Pero ngayon pa lang, sasabihin ko na sobrang proud ako sa‘yo sa mga narating mo at sa mga mararating mo pa. Just keep doing what you love. Iyon lang (That’s all), congratulations and love you,” Maine ended her greeting.

RELATED: Maine Mendoza congratulates boyfriend Arjo Atayde on new contract with ABS-CBN

ARJO ATAYDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The name should ring a bell.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kingdom and the rise of &lsquo;K-zombie&rsquo; content in Netflix
Kingdom and the rise of ‘K-zombie’ content in Netflix
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
One of the most anticipated 2021 releases on Netflix is the zombie period series Kingdom’s spinoff, Kingdom: Ashin of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Direk Easy: More pros than cons for BL series
Direk Easy: More pros than cons for BL series
By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Director Easy Ferrer sees the steady rise in number of Boys Love series in the local filmmaking scene as an opportunity to...
Entertainment
fbfb
No ramen or milk tea: Isabelle de Leon shares Miss Multinational preparations
play
Exclusive
No ramen or milk tea: Isabelle de Leon shares Miss Multinational preparations
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Miss Multinational Philippines 2019 Isabelle de Leon revealed how she is preparing for the upcoming Miss Multinational pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Nova Villa reveals spirituality leading to highest Papal Award
Nova Villa reveals spirituality leading to highest Papal Award
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Veteran actress Nova Villa revealed how she got the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice, the highest award given by the Pope to lay...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Glaiza De Castro found out that Irish boyfriend is 'the one'
How Glaiza De Castro found out that Irish boyfriend is 'the one'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Glaiza De Castro knows her Irish boyfriend is the one for her. How did she know?
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with