Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday extra special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gurl."

The Asian Academy Creative Award 2020 Best Actor was initially featured in a teaser released on February 24 that fans easily figured was Arjo's backside. Arjo later said that his guesting on March 6 will be his birthday gift for his girlfriend of two years. Maine will be celebrating her birthday on March 3.

Prior to his guesting, Arjo got his own surprise with Maine sending him a video greeting during his contract signing with ABS-CBN last Friday, February 26.

“Hi, Bab! Ako lang ‘to, wag ka magulat,” Maine said in the video greeting. “Congratulations on your eight years in Star Magic. I wish you more success in your career, more projects, more exciting roles.”

Maine continued, “Please know that I’m always here for you, with you, and I’m always right behind you to give my 110% support in everything that you do and also to celebrate every milestone with you, like this one.”

The actress, who he met on the set of their film "Jack Em Poy," then left a very sweet message that made Arjo blush.

“There’s so much in store for you, that I know for sure. Pero ngayon pa lang, sasabihin ko na sobrang proud ako sa‘yo sa mga narating mo at sa mga mararating mo pa. Just keep doing what you love. Iyon lang (That’s all), congratulations and love you,” Maine ended her greeting.

