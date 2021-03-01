CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
Willie Revillame turning emotional at his 60th birthday celebration (top); fans came to greet him outside his building. '
Wowowin' via GMA, screen grabs; The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to them.

During a recent press conference after he was launched as the brand’s newest ambassador, Willie said he just thought of that idea after he agreed to become the brand’s endorser.

“I just thought of that. Ngayon lang. Parang gusto kong manorpresa. Di ba si Oprah, kumakatok mga bahay, nanonorpresa ng pamilya? Matagal ko nang gustong gawin 'yon eh. Parang katok ng kasiyahan. Parang naisip ko lang, 'yung mga surprise. Lalo na sa mga mahihirap,” Willie told Philstar.com during the press con.

It can be recalled that last January, fans stormed outside Willie's Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in Quezon City, in the hopes of receiving cash from the host. This is after a social media post falsely announced that Willie will personally distribute cash and prizes for his birthday.

Related: Quezon City to contact trace after crowds greet Willie Revillame's birthday

Willie Revillame cries for missing fans, including those asking money

Shopee announced that Willie is finally the official ambassador of the brand for the 3.3 - 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale, its first mega sale of the year. The partnership comes after several successful runs of Shopee TV specials hosted by Willie on GMA 7’s “Wowowin: Tutok to Win.”

“Honestly, matagal kaming nag-negotiate ng Shopee, a year. Noon pa nila ko gusto. Ang numbers nila everytime na lumalabas ang Shopee sa Wowowin, sobrang tumataas,” Willie said in the press conference, answering why he just only became the brand’s ambassador now, long after Shopee became a sponsor in his program.

The brand kicks off the 3.3. Mega Shopping Sale with deals such as Mega Free Shipping with no minimum spend; 20% cashback on various categories; and ShopeePay with deals from top food and beverage merchants like Jollibee, Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald's.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions from the e-shopping site's trusted brand partners across all categories on its Mall, which include Havaianas Philippines, Huggies Philippines, Realme, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Unilever Beauty, Nestlé, Garnier, Enfagrow and Vivo.

The brand’s patrons can also win millions worth of cash prizes at the 3.3 Milyonaryo TV Special this March 3, 5 p.m. on GMA-7 and Shopee Live.

WILLIE REVILLAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
52 years of making beautiful memories together
52 years of making beautiful memories together
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Senate President Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa were wed twice. They eloped and Tito returned Helen to her strict mom. They got...
Entertainment
fbfb
A trip to my happy place
A trip to my happy place
By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
My annual trip to Baguio City, my happy place, did not happen last year because of the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna reveal real relationship status
Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna reveal real relationship status
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After weeks of romance rumors, Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay and Kapatid actress Ellen Adarna admitted that they are in a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza congratulates boyfriend Arjo Atayde on new contract with ABS-CBN
Maine Mendoza congratulates boyfriend Arjo Atayde on new contract with ABS-CBN
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza surprised boyfriend Arjo Atayde as she congratulated him for signing a new contract with AB...
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Is this a sign?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Glaiza De Castro shares details of boyfriend's 'surreal' wedding proposal in Ireland
Glaiza De Castro shares details of boyfriend's 'surreal' wedding proposal in Ireland
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 minute ago
Recently engaged actress-singer Glaiza De Castro used to be one of those who were wondering why people cry whenever they are...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Golden Globe 2021 winners
LIST: Golden Globe 2021 winners
3 hours ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Best Actor' Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumous Golden Globe
'Best Actor' Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumous Golden Globe
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
This comes about half a year after the announcement of the actor's passing due to colon cancer in August 2020.
Entertainment
fbfb
Golden Globes kicks off awards season with tech glitches, diversity scandal
Golden Globes kicks off awards season with tech glitches, diversity scandal
By Andrew Marszal | 3 hours ago
Hollywood's awards season kicked off Sunday at a very different Golden Globes, with winners dialing in remotely to a ceremony...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
What Yorme Isko reminds son JD
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
The name should ring a bell.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with