Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to them.

During a recent press conference after he was launched as the brand’s newest ambassador, Willie said he just thought of that idea after he agreed to become the brand’s endorser.

“I just thought of that. Ngayon lang. Parang gusto kong manorpresa. Di ba si Oprah, kumakatok mga bahay, nanonorpresa ng pamilya? Matagal ko nang gustong gawin 'yon eh. Parang katok ng kasiyahan. Parang naisip ko lang, 'yung mga surprise. Lalo na sa mga mahihirap,” Willie told Philstar.com during the press con.

It can be recalled that last January, fans stormed outside Willie's Wil Tower along Eugenio Lopez Drive in Quezon City, in the hopes of receiving cash from the host. This is after a social media post falsely announced that Willie will personally distribute cash and prizes for his birthday.

Shopee announced that Willie is finally the official ambassador of the brand for the 3.3 - 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale, its first mega sale of the year. The partnership comes after several successful runs of Shopee TV specials hosted by Willie on GMA 7’s “Wowowin: Tutok to Win.”

“Honestly, matagal kaming nag-negotiate ng Shopee, a year. Noon pa nila ko gusto. Ang numbers nila everytime na lumalabas ang Shopee sa Wowowin, sobrang tumataas,” Willie said in the press conference, answering why he just only became the brand’s ambassador now, long after Shopee became a sponsor in his program.

The brand kicks off the 3.3. Mega Shopping Sale with deals such as Mega Free Shipping with no minimum spend; 20% cashback on various categories; and ShopeePay with deals from top food and beverage merchants like Jollibee, Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald's.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions from the e-shopping site's trusted brand partners across all categories on its Mall, which include Havaianas Philippines, Huggies Philippines, Realme, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Unilever Beauty, Nestlé, Garnier, Enfagrow and Vivo.

The brand’s patrons can also win millions worth of cash prizes at the 3.3 Milyonaryo TV Special this March 3, 5 p.m. on GMA-7 and Shopee Live.