Maine Mendoza congratulates boyfriend Arjo Atayde on new contract with ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza surprised boyfriend Arjo Atayde as she congratulated him for signing a new contract with ABS-CBN.

During the recent contract signing, Maine prepared a surprised video greeting for Arjo and wished him more success.

"Congratulations on your 8th year with Star Magic. I wish you more success in your career, more projects, more challenging and exciting roles," Maine said

"There's so much in store for you, that I know for sure, pero ngayon palang sasabihin ko na sobrang proud ako sa 'yo, sa mga narating mo at sa mga mararating mo pa. Just keep doing what you love. Congratulations, and love you,” she added.

Arjo, for his part, said he owes ABS-CBN a lot and he will be a Kapamilya no matter what.

"I owe it to everyone here beside me. I owe it to the people behind the camera. I owe it to my co-actors. I owe it to each and everyone in ABS-CBN. They took care of me. They always made sure I was fine. It feels like home,” Arjo said.

"I just love being Kapamilya. I am a Kapamilya. I'm born to be a Kapamilya. And I will stay here no matter what," he added.

Apart from Arjo, other Kapamilya artists who renewed their contracts with the network are Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Donny Pangilinan, Francine Diaz and Gary Valenciano.