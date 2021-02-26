Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez congratulated former boyfriend Mark Herras for his newborn and his engagement to girlfriend Nicole Donesa.

During the recent virtual press conference of her new GMA teleserye “Owe My Love,” the beauty queen said she hasn’t talked to Mark since they broke up but she will definitely congratulate him when they cross paths.

“I haven’t talked to him since we broke up at wala pa kaming chance to work together or guesting. S’yempre if I see him, magkaro’n kami ng chance to work again, I’ll congratulate him,” the beauty queen said.

Winwyn revealed that she is also now happy and is in a relationship.

“Masaya ako ngayon. Hindi na ako single,” she declared.

Although she and her boyfriend had to spend time apart due to the lock-in taping for the TV series, Winwyn said she did not feel lonely at all.

“Hindi ako nalulungkot (sa lock-in taping) kasi feeling ko andito na rin s’ya (new boyfriend)… Happy naman. Happy ‘yung heart ko, so kahit malayo ‘yung loved one ko, saka na kami magkikita after lock-in,” she said.

When asked if her new boyfriend is the "one," she replied: “I hope so. Siyempre ‘pag naghahanap ka ng special someone, sinasabi mo na sana s’ya na.”

“Owe My Love” airs every week nights at 9:35 p.m. Directed by Rember Gelera and Ray Gibraltar, and penned by head writer Volta Delos Santos, based on the original concept from Joseph Conrad Rubio, the series also included cast members Lovi Poe, Benjamin Alves, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Jackie Lou Blanco, Leo Martinez, Nova Villa, Ruby Rodriguez, Pekto Nacua, Buboy Villar and Kiray Celis.

RELATED: Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa announce engagement