Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
From left: Samantha Bernardo, Catriona Gray
Samantha Bernardo via Facebook, Catriona Gray via Instagram

Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 11:17am

MANILA, Philippines — The last time a Binibini competed in a pageant in Thailand, she left with the crown.

All signs point to a favorable outlook for Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Bernardo, who was reportedly the very first candidate to arrive in Thailand for the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant set on March 27.

For her arrival look, the early bird Samantha donned a modern take on the traditional Thailand garment Chut Thai, created by Cyrus Gueta Couture.

The ivory hue represents elegance and purity. The gold accents, meanwhile, are said to attract good fortune and abundance.

The garment is embellished with clear glass beads and crystals that symbolize wisdom and compassion, which are known Buddhist virtues. The lines and color were intentionally clean and simple to exude the beauty of the Filipino skin.

“Today, as I travel to Bangkok, Thailand I know that I am not alone. This country dearly holds a special place in my heart,” Samantha posted Wednesday. 

“I have my whole country across my heart to support me and I know that you are guiding me, Papa. This one is for you. We all miss you and love you. Happy birthday in heaven!”

Following Samantha’s post, pageant enthusiasts drew similarities between her look and the Miss Universe 2018 arrival look of Catriona Gray.

The country's most recent Miss Universe wore a Thai-inspired jumpsuit by Anthony Ramirez at the time.

