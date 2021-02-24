Geneva Cruz shares preparation for viral JLo 'Your Face Sounds Familiar' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Geneva Cruz did her idol Jennifer Lopez on the latest episode of ABS-CBN TV show "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Donning the same sparkly bodysuit and sporting a blonde wig that almost covered her face, the former Smokey Mountain member gyrated and sang JLo's dance hit "On the Floor."

"I had to move precisely that way she does, her sexiness oozes from within, so I had to have that kind of sensuality while performing as her," she exclusively shared to Philstar.com.

She added that she had to control her voice because hers is different from JLo's.

Being JLo for a few minutes demands a lot of preparation. The 52-year-old pop superstar has maintained a fit body over the years.

Known to also possess a well-toned physique and stands at 5'6" as JLo, Geneva still took her preparations to look and perform like JLo. Apart from, of course, watching JLo's performances, Geneva added cardio to her workout and ate keto meals provided by fellow singer Rachel Alejandro's The Sexy Chef healthy catering service.

"She has proven to us that age is no barrier. You can continue to thrive, regardless of it, and I love that about her," shared Geneva about JLo.

She started idolizing JLo when she saw her portray Selena Perez in the latter's titular biopic in 1997 as well as upon hearing JLo's first album "On the 6" released in 1999.

"It was challenging and fulfilling at the same time," Geneva quipped about her "Your Face Sounds Familiar" performance.

Jhong Hilario is the first weekly winner of “Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3,” which debuted last weekend (February 20 and 21) on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC.

With his spot-on impersonation of Filipino pride and Black Eyed Peas rapper Apl.de.ap, Jhong received the most votes from the jury composed of Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid and Sharon Cuneta, as well as from his fellow contestants.

As of Tuesday (February 23), his rendition of “Bebot” was still in the Top 12 trending videos on YouTube with over 700k views, while Lie Reposposa’s transformation as Moira Dela Torre singing “Titibo-Tibo” got more than 900k views.

Despite getting the least votes for Week 1, Vivoree is the shining star on YouTube as her performance of “Tala” as Sarah Geronimo shot to number 2 on the platform’s trending list for the Philippines with over 1.3 million hits.

Like them, the other celebrity performers also drew hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube with their unbelievable transformations and excellent performances. Christian Bables looked and sounded like Adam Levine, CJ Navato performed as Jose Mari Chan, Geneva Cruz transformed into Jennifer Lopez, Klarisse De Guzman gave viewers a Christina Aguilera experience, while the iDolls rocked as Hagibis.

Filipinos can expect more mind-blowing transformations, exciting performances, as well as fun and laughter next week as the celebrity performers go through the Iconator once more as they aim for the season’s P1 million grand prize. Jhong will perform as Bamboo, Vivoree will be Geneva Cruz, Lie will transform into Whitney Houston, Christian will come out as Cher, CJ will become Frank Sinatra, Geneva will perform as Pilita Corrales, Klarisse will take on Shakira, while the iDolls turn into the Dreamgirls. Helping them prepare for their performances are mentors Nyoy Volante and Jed Madela.

Don’t miss “Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3” every Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC. Also catch the “KaFamiliar Online Live” show with Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio on Kapamilya Online Live during the show’s commercial breaks.