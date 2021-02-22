CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'
'Between Us Queens' poster
Spotify/Released

Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Even beauty queens are fangirls and have their blooper reels.

First, did you know that Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is "LizQuenatic"?

"LizQuen!" Pia answered when asked which local love team pairing is her favorite. "Extra kilig 'coz they're also sweet off screen."

Her batchmate and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti is also a fangirl of a pop culture phenomenon -- anime! In fact, she has quite a list of titles she has already watched.

"I actually love, love, LOVE anime and animated movies/shows. I promised myself when I was younger that I would never NOT watch cartoons. I think my eight-year-old self would be proud! Right now, I am binging 'Attack on Titan,' after catching up on 'Food Wars' and 'Fruits Basket'," she enumerated.

The three are famous Japanese mangas turned into animes that tackle on fantasy about a group of brothers who turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac ("Fruits Basket"); a boy genius who can use any ingredient and whip up a delicious dish ("Food Wars"), and a post-apocalyptic world where humans reside in a walled city that protects them from gigantic, man-eating monsters called Titans ("Attack on Titan").

She also cited the British-American-Canadian animated cartoon "Hilda" about a girl with the same name and her deerfox Twig who befriend even the most dangerous of monsters they meet while on their adventures.

Bianca added, "Best cartoon online is 'Hilda.' I love anything that can remind you how absolutely magical and mystical our world can be."  

Their other Binibining Pilipinas batchmate, Carla Lizardo, had her blooper reel moment when she mispronounced "Tangled" as "tanglad" while doing her spiel.

"When I was hosting the halftime game show segment of the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association), there was a Disney Hong Kong partnership. So every show, there would be a Disney-related multiple choice question. For one question, I read 'Tangled' as 'tanglad'," she remembered, laughingly at her faux pas.

Pia, Carla and Bianca are reunited in another show after their YouTube weekly chat show "Queentuhan."

This time, they're headlining the podcast "Between Us Queens," one of the new and original Filipino podcasts on Spotify.

Catch all three beauties as they share their stories, anecdotes and life lessons meant to empower and share what ties women together. Listen to their podcast for free on Spotify.

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Because she’s visible in rallies and making comments about this and that issue (including the “military on UP...
Entertainment
fbfb
John never gets tired of protecting his children
John never gets tired of protecting his children
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
That conflicting feelings of a parent — a desire to both shield and to set free — are evident in how John Estrada...
Entertainment
fbfb
Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi admitted to have temporarily separated
Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi admitted to have temporarily separated
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi revealed that they separated for a while.
Entertainment
fbfb
My niece&rsquo;s journey to first-time motherhood
My niece’s journey to first-time motherhood
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Last week, I wrote about three couples who decided to tie the knot despite the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez reveals reason behind Pilita Corrales' signature 'liyad' pose
Janine Gutierrez reveals reason behind Pilita Corrales' signature 'liyad' pose
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez revealed the reason why her grandmother Pilita Corrales always do her signature “liyad”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Andrea Brillantes slays as Venus in pre-debutante photo shoot
Andrea Brillantes slays as Venus in pre-debutante photo shoot
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes started her 18th birthday countdown by posing as the beauty goddess Venus.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)
Exclusive
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)
By Jan Milo Severo | 55 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith gave an advice to couples who are into a long-distance relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna reposts friend&rsquo;s &lsquo;receipts&rsquo; saying Derek Ramsay is &lsquo;in love&rsquo; with her
Ellen Adarna reposts friend’s ‘receipts’ saying Derek Ramsay is ‘in love’ with her
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna on Sunday further fueled dating rumors between her and Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay after reposting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
When Emily told Andy that a million girls would kill for her job in “The Devil Wears Prada,” she was being l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruffa G. Uncensored
Ruffa G. Uncensored
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
“I don’t need a man at the moment!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with