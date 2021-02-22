Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'

MANILA, Philippines — Even beauty queens are fangirls and have their blooper reels.

First, did you know that Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is "LizQuenatic"?

"LizQuen!" Pia answered when asked which local love team pairing is her favorite. "Extra kilig 'coz they're also sweet off screen."

Her batchmate and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti is also a fangirl of a pop culture phenomenon -- anime! In fact, she has quite a list of titles she has already watched.

"I actually love, love, LOVE anime and animated movies/shows. I promised myself when I was younger that I would never NOT watch cartoons. I think my eight-year-old self would be proud! Right now, I am binging 'Attack on Titan,' after catching up on 'Food Wars' and 'Fruits Basket'," she enumerated.

The three are famous Japanese mangas turned into animes that tackle on fantasy about a group of brothers who turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac ("Fruits Basket"); a boy genius who can use any ingredient and whip up a delicious dish ("Food Wars"), and a post-apocalyptic world where humans reside in a walled city that protects them from gigantic, man-eating monsters called Titans ("Attack on Titan").

She also cited the British-American-Canadian animated cartoon "Hilda" about a girl with the same name and her deerfox Twig who befriend even the most dangerous of monsters they meet while on their adventures.

Bianca added, "Best cartoon online is 'Hilda.' I love anything that can remind you how absolutely magical and mystical our world can be."

Their other Binibining Pilipinas batchmate, Carla Lizardo, had her blooper reel moment when she mispronounced "Tangled" as "tanglad" while doing her spiel.

"When I was hosting the halftime game show segment of the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association), there was a Disney Hong Kong partnership. So every show, there would be a Disney-related multiple choice question. For one question, I read 'Tangled' as 'tanglad'," she remembered, laughingly at her faux pas.

Pia, Carla and Bianca are reunited in another show after their YouTube weekly chat show "Queentuhan."

This time, they're headlining the podcast "Between Us Queens," one of the new and original Filipino podcasts on Spotify.

Catch all three beauties as they share their stories, anecdotes and life lessons meant to empower and share what ties women together. Listen to their podcast for free on Spotify.