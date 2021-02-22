Ellen Adarna reposts friendâ€™s â€˜receiptsâ€™ saying Derek Ramsay is â€˜in loveâ€™ with her

Ellen Adarna reposts friend’s ‘receipts’ saying Derek Ramsay is ‘in love’ with her

MANILA, Philippines — He was a boy. She was a girl. Can they make it anymore obvious?

Actress-model Ellen Adarna on Sunday further fueled dating rumors between her and Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay after reposting their friend’s Instagram stories suggesting likewise.

"Galing...in love ang bff ko @ramsayderek07 kay @maria.elena.adarna pero talo sa jumping rope," read the Instagram story of Gerry Santos (@mrfreezeice) posted Sunday.

The rumored couple are seen attempting to outlast one another at jump rope, with the more experienced Ellen triumphing.

“Perfect match,” read another of Gerry’s Instagram stories showing Ellen and Derek working out side by side.

Ellen reposted both of the stories on her personal account.

A separate story from Gerry, which Ellen did not repost, reads: “So happy for both of you.”

Ellen and Derek even spent Valentine’s Day together, but in the past have separately denied any romantic connection between them.