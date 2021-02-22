WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith gave an advice to couples who are into a long-distance relationship.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Jasmine said open communication and timing are keys to have a successful long-distance relationship.

“If it’s long distance relationship with your family or with your boyfriend, it’s knowing how to set timing with each other like for example, they are hours ahead abroad, knowing kung kailan 'yung best time tumawag, mag-set kayo ng schedule para pareho kayong free talaga. 'Yun bang, you make time for it,” Jasmine said.

With the world still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Jasmine also advised putting into consideration the different restrictions in every country.

“You don’t say ‘Ah family naman yan, they are free on Sunday kasi family day.’ It’s being mindful na baka may plano din sila. Iba din ang restrictions do'n, so I have to understand, ‘Shocks they want to take advantage in being able to go out in nature while they can',” she said.

“Dito, it’s more difficult. You can’t go out and do something here. It’s also knowing na they have to enjoy what they can while they can kasi darating tayo do'n. It’s the mindset talaga and open communication,” she added.

Jasmine stars together with Glaiza De Castro in "Midnight in a Perfect World," produced by Globe Studios and streaming on Upstream PH.

"Midnight in a Perfect World" is set in the near future, where Manila is shown as an almost-utopian city, but they still believe in ghost stories. One of which involves people disappearing after being caught out in mysterious electrical blackouts that happen at random parts of the city after midnight. For those unfortunate enough to find themselves out of their homes, their only refuge are special safe houses installed by the authorities.

These safe houses are usually two storeys high. The ground floor is for those who come in just in the nick of time. No one knows who or what, is inside the locked up second floor. Four friends who think it's all a hoax, find themselves getting caught out in one. As the city lights start going out one by one, they manage to take refuge inside what looks like a designated safe house. Then a phone rings and they realize one of them is still out there. Something is chasing him. Before the night ends, they will each make a decision that will cast light on just how safe their “safe house” is and what really lurks in the mysterious darkness outside. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

