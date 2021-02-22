JCO, JaCo or Coco-Jane? Jane De Leon teases possible pairing with Coco Martin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon teased fans of the longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” if she will be the next love interest of Coco Martin’s character in the series.

In a virtual press conference of her recently, Jane said it’s not yet clear if she will be a villain or will be in Cardo Dalisay’s side in the series.

“Marami po kayong aabangan sa amin ni Coco. Unang una, di niyo po alam ang magiging parte ko sa buhay ni Coco, di naman in real life ha. So magiging kontrabida ba ako o magiging kakampi ni Cardo Dalisay,” she said.

Fans are clamoring for a Jane and Coco love team in the series to be named "CocoJane," "JCo" or "JaCo." Jane expressed her gratitude to the fans of their love team.

“Thank you po sa mga sumusuporta sa amin ni Coco Martin o Cardo Dalisay. Salamat po suporta at sa pagmamahal,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jane said Coco is very kind and a gentleman behind the camera.

“Si CM po sobrang bait niya tao, napaka-gentleman po niya. Siguro may mga times na nami-misunderstood siya kasi nga director siya tapos creative pa siya, marami din siyang pinagdadaanan,” Jane said.

“Sabi ko nga kay CM, hindi ko pa siya nakikitang magalit, sabi niya, basta i-handle lang ng maayos. Napakamaasikaso talaga niya, tinutukan niya po talaga ko,” she added.

