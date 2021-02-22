CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Jane De Leon gets emotional over Jerrold Tarog's 'Darna' exit
Jane
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Jane De Leon gets emotional over Jerrold Tarog's 'Darna' exit

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon admitted that she cried after knowing that director Jerrold Tarog begged off to be at the helm of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Darna.”

Jerrold, who will direct the supposed “Darna” movie, backed out to direct the series due to scheduling conflict.

“Sobrang love na love ko 'yan si Direk Jerrold. I cried talaga. And I really do understand kasi 'di ba dapat ngayon na ang showing ng movie ng Darna if ever, ngayong 2021?” Jane said during her recent virtual media conference.

“Pero kasi ngayon mayroon nang nakalaan na proyekto (for him) after Darna at ito na 'yung oras na 'yon for him to that movie. Kailangan ko siyang suportahan, pero ibang-iba si Direk Jerrold," she added.

Jane said the “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” director is like a brother to her and she shared everything to him.

"He is like my brother. I can share everything sa kanya, mapa-personal na buhay 'yan o trabaho. And sobrang thankful ako kay Lord na nakilala ko si Direk Jerrold, napakabait na direktor," she said.

Jane had a message for Jerrold: "Direk Jerrold, mahal na mahal talaga kita and 'yung suporta na ibinibigay niya sa akin 'yung tiwala. Kasi lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'Direk, bakit ba ako ang pinili mo?' Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'yon, 'Ano ba ang mayroon sa akin?' And 'yun lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin na basta pagkatiwalaan mo ako, pagkatiwalaan mo ang desisyon ng management."

Prior to this, Jerrold revealed that he will not be involved in the "Darna" series, but he told his followers to still support the series and Jane.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in the TV series due to scheduling conflicts. But some doors remain open regarding my future involvement in the Ravelo universe. We will see. For now, I wish ABS-CBN and Jane de Leon all the best. Let's continue to support them," he said.

RELATED: Director Jerrold Tarog says he's no longer involved in 'Darna' series

JANE DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ellen Adarna reposts friend&rsquo;s &lsquo;receipts&rsquo; saying Derek Ramsay is &lsquo;in love&rsquo; with her
Ellen Adarna reposts friend’s ‘receipts’ saying Derek Ramsay is ‘in love’ with her
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna on Sunday further fueled dating rumors between her and Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay after reposting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
When Emily told Andy that a million girls would kill for her job in “The Devil Wears Prada,” she was being l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Because she’s visible in rallies and making comments about this and that issue (including the “military on UP...
Entertainment
fbfb
John never gets tired of protecting his children
John never gets tired of protecting his children
By Boy Abunda | 19 hours ago
That conflicting feelings of a parent — a desire to both shield and to set free — are evident in how John Estrada...
Entertainment
fbfb
Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi admitted to have temporarily separated
Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi admitted to have temporarily separated
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Celebrity couple Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi revealed that they separated for a while.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens return in new Spotify original 'Between Us Queens'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Catch all three beauties as they share their stories, anecdotes and life lessons meant to empower and share what ties women...
Entertainment
fbfb
My niece&rsquo;s journey to first-time motherhood
My niece’s journey to first-time motherhood
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last week, I wrote about three couples who decided to tie the knot despite the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruffa G. Uncensored
Ruffa G. Uncensored
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
“I don’t need a man at the moment!”
Entertainment
fbfb
GMA&rsquo;s studio tours go virtual
GMA’s studio tours go virtual
By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
Next month marks the first anniversary since countries around the world entered into strict lockdowns.
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez reveals reason behind Pilita Corrales' signature 'liyad' pose
Janine Gutierrez reveals reason behind Pilita Corrales' signature 'liyad' pose
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez revealed the reason why her grandmother Pilita Corrales always do her signature “liyad”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with