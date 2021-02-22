Jane De Leon gets emotional over Jerrold Tarog's 'Darna' exit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon admitted that she cried after knowing that director Jerrold Tarog begged off to be at the helm of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Darna.”

Jerrold, who will direct the supposed “Darna” movie, backed out to direct the series due to scheduling conflict.

“Sobrang love na love ko 'yan si Direk Jerrold. I cried talaga. And I really do understand kasi 'di ba dapat ngayon na ang showing ng movie ng Darna if ever, ngayong 2021?” Jane said during her recent virtual media conference.

“Pero kasi ngayon mayroon nang nakalaan na proyekto (for him) after Darna at ito na 'yung oras na 'yon for him to that movie. Kailangan ko siyang suportahan, pero ibang-iba si Direk Jerrold," she added.

Jane said the “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” director is like a brother to her and she shared everything to him.

"He is like my brother. I can share everything sa kanya, mapa-personal na buhay 'yan o trabaho. And sobrang thankful ako kay Lord na nakilala ko si Direk Jerrold, napakabait na direktor," she said.

Jane had a message for Jerrold: "Direk Jerrold, mahal na mahal talaga kita and 'yung suporta na ibinibigay niya sa akin 'yung tiwala. Kasi lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'Direk, bakit ba ako ang pinili mo?' Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanya 'yon, 'Ano ba ang mayroon sa akin?' And 'yun lagi niyang sinasabi sa akin na basta pagkatiwalaan mo ako, pagkatiwalaan mo ang desisyon ng management."

Prior to this, Jerrold revealed that he will not be involved in the "Darna" series, but he told his followers to still support the series and Jane.

"Unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in the TV series due to scheduling conflicts. But some doors remain open regarding my future involvement in the Ravelo universe. We will see. For now, I wish ABS-CBN and Jane de Leon all the best. Let's continue to support them," he said.

