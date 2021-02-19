Two youngÂ Filipinas win new international beauty titles

MANILA, Philippines — Two young Filipino girls won titles in different categories at the recent Mr. & Miss Multinational World online finals held last February 15.

Alexa Jayne Monera, 15, won as Miss Multinational World 2021 at the close of the competition rites for teenagers. She was also named Miss Super Model and Miss National Costume.

On the other hand, Azhlee Samantha Isorena won the title of Young Miss Multinational World 2021 in the 10- to 12-year-old category. She also won the Best Evening Wear and Miss Talent awards.

Last year, a mother and daughter tandem won similar awards in the same competition, vying in different categories, in Dubai.

Universal Productions chief executive Maya Tavadze invited Monera to grace the Little Miss & Mr. Universe 2021 pageant in the coastal city of Batumi in Georgia on the occasion of the 15th Children's International Festival of Culture, Style and Arts. The annual fair is celebrated yearly in May at venues close to the Meridian mansions.

Headquarter in Pearl City, Hawaii, Universal Productions LLC is the franchise holder of the Miss Multinational World competition and its set of titles.

This recent victory is an addition to the country's growing list of titles. It also paves the way for the forthcoming major competitions that pageant aficionados have to look out for - the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 finals, locally, and the Miss Grand International and Miss Universe pageants, internationally.