Manager denies Bea Alonzo-John Lloyd Cruz TV5 show

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo's new manager Shirley Kuan denied that her talent and John Lloyd Cruz will have a television show soon.

Shirley told ABS-CBN News in a recent interview that there are no truth that the popular tandem will have a TV5 sitcom under Brightlight Productions.

"No, not true," Shirley said.

Shirley also said that Bea is now preparing for the start of the filming of her movie with Kapuso actor Alden Richards. Bea and Alden is set to star in the local adaptation of the South Korean film "A Moment to Remember."

“The reunion with John Lloyd will start right after Bea-Alden shoot,” Shirley said.

ABS-CBN recently confirmed that the much-anticipated movie of Bea and John Lloyd will push through this year.

ABS-CBN FIlms managing director Olivia Lamasan said that the movie is currently under creative development.

“Right now, tuloy pa rin ang creative development under Carmi Raymundo. This time, it’s a collaboration with John Lloyd himself and Bea. That is what’s happening. Tuloy iyan,” she said.