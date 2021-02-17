Jamie Rivera fulfills â€˜missionâ€™ to sing official '500 Years of Christianity' song

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Jamie Rivera fulfills ‘mission’ to sing official '500 Years of Christianity' song

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 8:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jamie Rivera has been out doing the Lord's work.

Known for singing "We Are All God's Children," the theme song of the 2015 Papal Visit, Jamie recently marked another momentous occasion for the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

The “Inspirational Diva” honored the 500th year of Christianity in the country by performing “We Give Our Yes,” the official mission song of the yearlong celebration that began this month.

During Star Music’s Wednesday virtual media conference, Jamie revealed how honored she was to sing "We Give Our Yes."

“I think this is really my mission, a mission for me to be able to give people a prayer and, at the same time, they could sing with it as well,” she said.

The 54-year-old first performed the song live at the Manila Cathedral on February 6 during the Archdiocese of Manila’s launch of the 500 Years of Christianity festivities.

The song has over 150,000 collective YouTube views from its official music and lyric videos.

"We Give Our Yes" was originally commissioned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event. It conveys the power of faith and hope during crises, reminding Filipinos to continue saying yes to Jesus' mission.

Multi-awarded composer Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo wrote the song, while Jamie's version was produced by award-winning hitmaker and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

