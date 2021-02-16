CHINESE NEW YEAR
Did Heart Evangelista audition for 'Crazy Rich Asians'? Actress finally answers
Heart wearing a look hauled from the 'ukay-ukay' all collectively worth P270.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram, screenshot

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 8:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista finally revealed that she indeed auditioned for a role in the 2018 Hollywood blockbuster with an all-Asian cast, "Crazy Rich Asians."

Heart had tried out for the role of heiress Araminta Lee, which ultimately went to actress Sonoya Mizuno ("La La Land" and "Beauty and the Beast").

 

 

In the Sunday vlog of Dr. Aivee Teo, the dermatologist and the actress reacted to their old photos, including one with Heart next to actress Gemma Chan, who played the iconic Astrid Leong-Teo.

"I actually did audition talaga," Heart confessed to Aivee. "I auditioned and it was parang they were already in the last leg of their auditions. And I got a call.”

Heart recalled that the audition took place in the Philippines.

"And I remember I got a crew and I did the scene as like a real scene from a telenovela. And I did, I got a call. I remember, I woke up to 10 missed calls from the agent from LA.”

After a few steps, they asked Heart if she was available to shoot.

The ending? "And then they never came back."

Heart was a sport about it, saying that everything happens for a reason.

She revealed that she even became friends with “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan.

