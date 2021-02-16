CHINESE NEW YEAR
Gerald Anderson posts quote similar to Julia Barretto's 'Paubaya' lines with Joshua Garcia
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto in a scene from 'Between Maybes'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were thinking if Kapamilya Gerald Anderson reacted on the music video of Moira Dela Torre's "Paubaya" featuring rumored girlfriend Julia Barretto and her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia. 

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a quote about not quitting in his Instagram story, at around the same time Julia and Joshua's video premiered last Valentine's Day.

 

A post from Gerald's Instagram stories
“If you are tired, it’s okay to rest. But don’t quit,” Gerald wrote. 

In the music video, Julia told Joshua in one of the scenes that she's sorry because she got tired of their relationship. 

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry Josh, I’m sorry napagod ako, I’m sorry nawala ako,” Julia told Joshua. 

"Ako 'yung nauna... Pero s'ya ang wakas," the song's lyrics go, probably pertaining to Joshua as Julia's first. But could "the last" point at Gerald?

The music video, which has now over 11 million views, showed the former couple’s happy moments until Julia runs away on the their supposed wedding day.  

RELATED: Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'

