'Ang hirap kumita ng pera': Heart Evangelista reveals what she did just to earn money

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced being broke when she left her parents to start a showbiz career.

In a recent YouTube video of beauty doctor Dr. Aivee Teo, Heart recalled that she doesn't want to do the ABS-CBN teleserye "Hiram na Mukha" but still did it because she needed money.

"Super prosthetics. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Ang hirap kumita ng pera. That was when I left my parents the first time around," Heart said.

Heart also said that she only had P30 on her ATM card that time.

“Si Ate Resty naglibre sa akin sa restaurant, oo. Wala akong pera. Thirty pesos lang laman ng ATM ko, so wala akong pang-dinner. So, Ate Resty made me libre to a Japanese restaurant,” she said.

“So, I had to start from scratch. So, change of lifestyle din ako — from my mom to ‘simplicity is beauty'," she added.

Heart's character in the series needed to be ugly that's why she always wore prosthetics. She said that she doesn't want to continue the series because it was torture for her.

“And I had to do this because I had no money at that time. It was so super torture. Grabe ‘yan, tinawagan ko 'yung manager ko: ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ kasi I had to keep the prosthetics 'til 3 a.m. the next day," she said.

“Even worse because my mom really wanted me to suffer so I [would] go back to her. So, talagang from all the comfort to nothing,” she recalled.

Fortunately for Heart, she has come a long way since that ordeal.

It was in May 2019 when news broke out that the actress went to China to shoot for the yet untitled film. Rumors were rife though that she was shooting for the sequel of the hit "Crazy Rich Asians" Hollywood movie franchise.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero give advice to couples separated by COVID-19