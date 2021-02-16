CHINESE NEW YEAR
â€˜John-Janâ€™ love team? Janine Gutierrez dreams to work with John Lloyd Cruz
From left: Janine Gutierrez, John Lloyd Cruz
ABS-CBN/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 7:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — With her recent acting feat at Gawad Urian and FAMAS for the 2020 thriller "Babae at Baril," Janine Gutierrez has proven that she could tackle a serious role and ace in it.

It's no wonder that among the actors she would want to work with, critically-acclaimed John Lloyd Cruz is on her ultimate list.

“Oh my! Pangarap ko ‘yun! I don’t even know if it’s possible. High school pa lang, pangarap ko ‘yun. So, yeah, why not!” she gushed when asked if she wants to work with the actor who is currently inactive in showbiz.

She confessed that she has been a long-time fan of the actor and of his pairing with onscreen partner, Bea Alonzo.

Janine has seen all of John Lloyd and Bea movies, notably the "One More Chance" series and "The Mistress," as well as of his tandem with singer-actress Sarah Geronimo in the "A Very Special Love" trilogy.

Even the most recent ones from Black Sheep, one of ABS-CBN's film outfits and movies of her favorite love team, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil. Even the movie "Isa Pa With Feelings" starring Carlo Aquino and Maine Mendoza, who crossed over to do the project with an ABS-CBN film outfit.

"Pati mga horror, pati 'Feng Shui.' Simula bata ako, pati 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'… Pati mga Toni (Labrusca movies), mga Thais," she enumerated.

"Feng Shui" is a horror franchise that stars Kris Aquino while "Hello Love Goodbye" is the highest grossing Filipino film of all-time starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, another actor from rival network, GMA.

Janine Gutierrez wants to work with Gerald Anderson, asked about Gerald's rumored romance with Julia

