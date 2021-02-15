CHINESE NEW YEAR
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay spend Valentine's Day together
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay having dinner with family
Derek Ramsay via Instagram, screenshot

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay spend Valentine's Day together

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 7:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna celebrated Valentine's Day with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay, fueling rumors that their relationship could be more than just friends.

In his Instagram account, Derek posted videos of him with Ellen, together with his family, as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

In the video, Derek was heard asking Elias, Ellen’s son with Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz, if he loves steak.

“Elias are you ready to eat steak?” Derek said.

The camera then turned to Ellen, asking the same question.

“A lot!” Ellen answered.

Ellen and Derek sparked romance rumors after getting cozy at a dinner party recently.

Related: Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?

Derek said that he and Ellen are just friends and neighbors. He said he just hosted a dinner party after he crossed paths with John Estrada.

Related: Ellen Adarna airs side on 'landian' with Derek Ramsay

Derek and Ellen were spotted also in a beach resort in Batangas.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna shares secret for bouncing back from a breakup

