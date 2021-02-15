Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay spend Valentine's Day together

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Ellen Adarna celebrated Valentine's Day with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay, fueling rumors that their relationship could be more than just friends.

In his Instagram account, Derek posted videos of him with Ellen, together with his family, as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

In the video, Derek was heard asking Elias, Ellen’s son with Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz, if he loves steak.

“Elias are you ready to eat steak?” Derek said.

The camera then turned to Ellen, asking the same question.

“A lot!” Ellen answered.

Ellen and Derek sparked romance rumors after getting cozy at a dinner party recently.

Derek said that he and Ellen are just friends and neighbors. He said he just hosted a dinner party after he crossed paths with John Estrada.

Derek and Ellen were spotted also in a beach resort in Batangas.

