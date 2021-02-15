CHINESE NEW YEAR
Panelo slams Agot Isidro, Enchong Dee for criticizing Duterte over ABS-CBN franchise
From left: Agot Isidro, Enchong Dee
PSN/File, ABS-CBN/Released

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo asked actors Enchong Dee and Agot Isidro if they have plans to run in the next elections for being vocal against the government on social media.

In the recent episode of his show “Counterpoint,” Panelo told the Kapamilya celebrities to know the facts first before giving an opinion.

“Kayong dalawa Agot Isidro at saka itong batang-batang na kababayan natin na si Enchong Dee na nagbigay na naman ng kanilang  mga pahayag, dismayado daw sila. Bakit naman daw itong si Presidente sasabihin na hindi niya papayagan na mag-operate kahit may prangkisa,” Panelo said.

“Mahilig din itong dalawang ito pumasok ‘no. Ano ba kayo? Tatakbo ba kayo congressman? Tatakbo ba kayong konsehal o barangay kapitan? Eh hindi pa nga ninyo alam kung ano puno’t dulo basta na lang kayo pumapasok. Papakinggan ninyo muna. Know your facts. Research bago kayo magsalita,” he added.

Panelo's commentaries came after Agot criticized President Duterte last week following his statement that he will ask the National Telecommunications Commission to not issue a permit to ABS-CBN if the Congress approves its franchise.

“Siya talaga ang nagpasara sa ABS-CBN. Hindi ang kongreso, hindi ang NTC. Si Duterte, utos nya, simulat-sapul," Agot wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Enchong, on the other hand, tweeted: “Andyan ka pa rin?? Hoy Gising! Ang daming Pilipino naghihirap ngayon, yun muna unahin natin kahit wala kaming franchise nakakapagbigay serbisyo kami."

 

