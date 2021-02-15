CHINESE NEW YEAR
Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
Frankie Pangilinan making a funny expression while parents Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan hug in the background to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Frankie Pangilinan via Twitter

Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan was the perfect mood for single people on Valentine’s Day, according to social media users.

In her Twitter account, Frankie posted a photo of her looking irritated with her parents Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan as they hugged in the background.

 

 

“Happy hearts day,” Frankie simply captioned the post.

Twitter users flood the singer’s post, saying that they can relate with her.

“Hahaha madam the facial expression I cannot! HAHAHAHAHAHA,” @valmaverick wrote.

“Mood of every single right now..” @maestrexblue commented.

“Hahaha kakie winner ang facial reaction mo ditto,” @jayzbreaker said.

In another post, Frankie said she had no date on Valentine’s Day.

 

 

“(Heart) day. Yun lang walang happy walang valentine char,” she wrote.

