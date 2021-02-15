Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to Sharon-Kiko Valentine's date becomes singles' mood
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan was the perfect mood for single people on Valentine’s Day, according to social media users.
In her Twitter account, Frankie posted a photo of her looking irritated with her parents Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan as they hugged in the background.
happy hearts’ day pic.twitter.com/3cFQbIJtsZ— kakie (@kakiep83) February 14, 2021
“Happy hearts day,” Frankie simply captioned the post.
Twitter users flood the singer’s post, saying that they can relate with her.
“Hahaha madam the facial expression I cannot! HAHAHAHAHAHA,” @valmaverick wrote.
“Mood of every single right now..” @maestrexblue commented.
“Hahaha kakie winner ang facial reaction mo ditto,” @jayzbreaker said.
In another post, Frankie said she had no date on Valentine’s Day.
day ??— kakie (@kakiep83) February 13, 2021
yun lang walang happy walang valentine char
“(Heart) day. Yun lang walang happy walang valentine char,” she wrote.
- Latest
- Trending