Exes Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia star in Moira Dela Torre's Valentine song 'Paubaya'

MANILA, Philippines — Former lovers Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia reunited onscreen in an emotional music video for singer Moira Dela Torre’s new song “Paubaya.”

The music video, which has now over five million views, premiered on Valentine's Day and showed the former couple’s happy moments until Julia runs away on the their wedding day.

In the middle of the music video, Julia and Joshua talked to each other, giving closure to each other, a scene that seemed to have happened in their real love story. According to the video description, Julia and Joshua wrote the script.

“I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Josh. I'm sorry, napagod ako. I'm sorry, nawala ako. Natatakot ako kasi hindi kita mahanap noon. Binigay ko lahat. Binigay ko sa'yo lahat. Naubos lang ako,” Julia told Joshua.

“I'm sorry nasaktan kita. Sorry kung wala ako nu'ng mga panahong kailangan mo ako. Sorry kung wala ako nu'ng kailangan mo ng makakapitan. Sorry kung hindi kita naprotektahan. Hindi man lang kita naprotektahan. Natakot ako. Sobra. Pero gusto ko nandu'n ako. Gusto ko nandun ako nu'ng nasasaktan ka. Pero wala. Siguro dahil alam ko na rin na — na hindi talaga tayo para sa isa't isa,” he answered.

The pair also said that they tried hard to keep their relationship but some things really fall apart.

“Sinubukan naman natin, 'di ba? Nilaban naman natin, di ba?” Julia said.

“Yeah, we tried. Gusto kong mag-thank you sa'yo. Sa lahat ng memories na binigay mo sa akin. Hindi man natin nagawa 'yung mga pangarap natin. Masaya na ako sa mga pinagsamahan natin. Masaya ako na masaya ka,” Joshua replied.

Julia also said that she wanted Joshua to become happy too as they forgive each other in the end.

“Gusto kong maging masaya ka rin. Thank you,” she said.

“Thank you. Oh, God! Gusto kong malaman mo na — na pinapatawad na kita,” Joshua said.

“Pinapatawad din kita,” she replied. — Video from Moira Dela Torre via YouTube