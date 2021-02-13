'I fell short': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson after documentary backlash

QUEZON, Philippines — International singer Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to former girlfriend Britney Spears and pop star Janet Jackson after receiving backlash on his alleged past treatment of ex-girlfriend.

On Instagram, the former *NSYNC member also apologized to Janet Jackson, who had a wardrobe malfunction when they performed during the 2004 Super Bowl.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," Justin said.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life," he added.

Justin received backlash over his alleged past treatment of ex-girlfriend Britney.

Because of the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney," Britney's fans got mad over a part of the documentary that re-examined the pop star's relationship with the former *NSYNC boy band member, which reportedly lasted from 1998 to 2002.

The documentary, which was meant to explore the #FreeBritney movement and Britney's ongoing conservatorship, discussed how Justin claimed that Britney cheated on him. He even described having sex with her in a radio interview included in the documentary.