CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'I fell short': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson after documentary backlash
Combination photo shows Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson.
Instagram/britneyspears, justintimberlake and janetjackson

'I fell short': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson after documentary backlash

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 9:43am

QUEZON, Philippines — International singer Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to former girlfriend Britney Spears and pop star Janet Jackson after receiving backlash on his alleged past treatment of ex-girlfriend. 

On Instagram, the former *NSYNC member also apologized to Janet Jackson, who had a wardrobe malfunction when they performed during the 2004 Super Bowl. 

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," Justin said. 

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life," he added. 

Justin received backlash over his alleged past treatment of ex-girlfriend Britney.

Because of the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney," Britney's fans got mad over a part of the documentary that re-examined the pop star's relationship with the former *NSYNC boy band member, which reportedly lasted from 1998 to 2002.

The documentary, which was meant to explore the #FreeBritney movement and Britney's ongoing conservatorship, discussed how Justin claimed that Britney cheated on him. He even described having sex with her in a radio interview included in the documentary.

BRITNEY SPEARS JANET JACKSON JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kim Chiu, Xian Lian respond to Myanmar fans' request over coup fears
Kim Chiu, Xian Lian respond to Myanmar fans' request over coup fears
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim responded to their fans in Myanmar asking them to spread the awareness over what’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
iQiyi apologizes, removes Chinese drama 'Make My Heart Smile' for offending Filipino workers
Exclusive
iQiyi apologizes, removes Chinese drama 'Make My Heart Smile' for offending Filipino workers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Controversial Chinese drama (C-drama) "Make My Heart Smile" has been removed from the platform that streams it.
Entertainment
fbfb
Lasting romance starts with close friendship
Lasting romance starts with close friendship
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
For a romance to last, the partners should start as close friends.
Entertainment
fbfb
Air Supply says Filipinos among best singers in the world
Air Supply says Filipinos among best singers in the world
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The duo praised the pipes of Inigo, in particular, after he covered their song “All Out of Love.”
Entertainment
fbfb
No money or honey: Jane De Leon recalls hardship before getting 'Darna'
No money or honey: Jane De Leon recalls hardship before getting 'Darna'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed that she almost quit showbiz as she narrated the struggles she had to endure before...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The XavMi romance culminates in a film
The XavMi romance culminates in a film
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The digital BL series, Hello Stranger, is now a full-length film. It is ABS-CBN Film Productions and Black Sheep’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ken Chan fulfills dream to open gas station, restaurant despite pandemic
Ken Chan fulfills dream to open gas station, restaurant despite pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ken Chan is proving to be an actor who can play roles that require sensitivity. He was prayed for his portrayal of a trans...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Chinese dramas to binge-watch on Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day 2021
LIST: Chinese dramas to binge-watch on Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
With more time outside of work and school, catching up on new and interesting series and movies sounds fun. Here are some...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Make My Heart Smile' Chinese drama fails to make netizens smile over alleged racial slur
'Make My Heart Smile' Chinese drama fails to make netizens smile over alleged racial slur
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It has so far received one of the lowest ratings with an average of 1 out of 10.
Entertainment
fbfb
Historical Commission condemns rapper Ez Mil for 'compromising history'
Historical Commission condemns rapper Ez Mil for 'compromising history'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Last February 8, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan said in a press briefing that he will ask the City Council to declare...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with