Lasting romance starts with close friendship

For a romance to last, the partners should start as close friends.

The stars of Parang Kayo Pero Hindi/PKPH (Xian Lim, Marco Gumabao and Kylie Verzosa) agree.

Said Xian, “A relationship is like constructing a house. Dapat matibay ang foundation bago mo ilagay ang mga mapalamuting bagay. Solid base and solid foundation muna before you put the fixtures and do the interior.”

“Yes,” agreed Marco, “I also believe that if you start as friends, chances are that you will have a lasting relationship. As friends, you will get to know each other better even if you are not yet into a relationship.”

And so did Kylie, “I believe that to be in a good relationship, you must first be friends more than lovers.”

Directed by RC Delos Reyes (Love the Way You Lie and Alter Me), PKPH is the first Vivamax Original Series streaming starting today (Feb. 12). The movie, based on the best-selling book by Noreen Capili (a.k.a. Noringai), is about Joaquin (Xian) and Daphne (Kylie) who start hanging out with each other after a series of encounters in Pangasinan (where the lock-in shoot was done). They are not ready to commit, they just go with the flow and see where their “friendship” will lead them. Joaquin falls in love with Daphne but she rejects him. And then Daphne’s ex-boyfriend Robi (Marco) shows up asking for a second chance.

Other members of the cast are Phoebe Walker, Danita Paner, Francine Garcia, Gino Roque, Guiji Lorenzana, CJ Jaravata and Yayo Aguila (as Joaquin’s mother), together with new Viva faces Krissha Viaje, Stacey Gabriel and Thayfa Yousef. Featured songs are Rob Deniel’s Ulap, Cup of Joe’s Nag-iisang Muli, Sabu’s Glances, Janine Teñoso’s Umiibig Muli and Marion Aunor’s Parang Kayo Pero Hindi.

How do they avoid getting bored with their partner(s) and keep the fire burning?

Xian: Communication is key to a lasting relationship. Acknowledge all the emotions and work towards becoming a better person and a better partner.

Marco: Always try to mix things up. Don’t rely on a routine that you usually do with your partner. Mas maganda na i-surprise mo siya with new things even if not expensive.

Kylie: Taking time and space from each other, always respecting one’s boundaries, doing new things as a couple, traveling, making time for each other.

Their take on “love is lovelier the second time around.”

Xian: I’m not familiar with it but I think heartaches bring you closer to the one that is right for you.

Marco: Love the second time around can be true for some, but not for all I guess. But I personally believe it kasi mababago mo na ‘yung mga pagkakamali mo the second time around. You know already what your partner likes and doesn’t like.

Kylie: It depends on the gravity of the fight. But cheating is a non-negotiable for me.

What makes them click with their partner(s)?

Xian (with Kim Chiu): Accepting each other’s flaws. Knowing and accepting the fact that love is a choice.

Marco (girlfriend unidentified): Good conversations, hindi puro good time lang. It’s important that your partner has depth.

Kylie (with Jake Cuenca): Same taste, good sense of humor, intelligence, a learning mindset, giving support in the relationship.

What has been their most memorable Valentine’s Day and how do they plan to spend Valentine’s during this pandemic?

Xian: Valentine’s is just a reminder. Every day should be celebrated like it is Feb. 14. Perfect V-day during this pandemic is being with people you love.

Marco: Siguro my first-ever Valentine’s was the most special because in-effort ko talaga, hahaha!!! It’s hard to go on a date now because of the pandemic, so I guess cooking for your partner and setting up something at home is a simple yet special idea.

Kylie: We are spending it in Palawan this year, so I’m quite excited. We haven’t had a beach trip in a year. It’s a very safe bubble and a good way to explore the Philippines.

(Note: Vivamax is now available for download in the Philippines through Google Play Store. For only P149 a month, you can watch all you can. Access the biggest library of Pinoy content...movies, TV series, documentaries, music specials, Vivamax Originals and exclusive content. You can pay through GCash, credit card or at the nearest EC Pay outlets. You can also stream at www.vivamax.net.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)