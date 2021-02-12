CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Lasting romance starts with close friendship
The stars of Vivamax’s Parang Kayo Pero Hindi (from left: Marco Gumabao, Kylie Verzosa and Xian Lim) on how to spend Valentine’s during this pandemic/
STAR/ File

Lasting romance starts with close friendship

FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2021 - 12:00am

For a romance to last, the partners should start as close friends.

The stars of Parang Kayo Pero Hindi/PKPH (Xian Lim, Marco Gumabao and Kylie Verzosa) agree.

Said Xian, “A relationship is like constructing a house. Dapat matibay ang foundation bago mo ilagay ang mga mapalamuting bagay. Solid base and solid foundation muna before you put the fixtures and do the interior.”

“Yes,” agreed Marco, “I also believe that if you start as friends, chances are that you will have a lasting relationship. As friends, you will get to know each other better even if you are not yet into a relationship.”

And so did Kylie, “I believe that to be in a good relationship, you must first be friends more than lovers.”

Directed by RC Delos Reyes (Love the Way You Lie and Alter Me), PKPH is the first Vivamax Original Series streaming starting today (Feb. 12). The movie, based on the best-selling book by Noreen Capili (a.k.a. Noringai), is about Joaquin (Xian) and Daphne (Kylie) who start hanging out with each other after a series of encounters in Pangasinan (where the lock-in shoot was done). They are not ready to commit, they just go with the flow and see where their “friendship” will lead them. Joaquin falls in love with Daphne but she rejects him. And then Daphne’s ex-boyfriend Robi (Marco) shows up asking for a second chance.

Other members of the cast are Phoebe Walker, Danita Paner, Francine Garcia, Gino Roque, Guiji Lorenzana, CJ Jaravata and Yayo Aguila (as Joaquin’s mother), together with new Viva faces Krissha Viaje, Stacey Gabriel and Thayfa Yousef. Featured songs are Rob Deniel’s Ulap, Cup of Joe’s Nag-iisang Muli, Sabu’s Glances, Janine Teñoso’s Umiibig Muli and Marion Aunor’s Parang Kayo Pero Hindi.

How do they avoid getting bored with their partner(s) and keep the fire burning?

Xian: Communication is key to a lasting relationship. Acknowledge all the emotions and work towards becoming a better person and a better partner.

Marco: Always try to mix things up. Don’t rely on a routine that you usually do with your partner. Mas maganda na i-surprise mo siya with new things even if not expensive.

Kylie: Taking time and space from each other, always respecting one’s boundaries, doing new things as a couple, traveling, making time for each other.

Their take on “love is lovelier the second time around.”

Xian: I’m not familiar with it but I think heartaches bring you closer to the one that is right for you.

Marco: Love the second time around can be true for some, but not for all I guess. But I personally believe it kasi mababago mo na ‘yung mga pagkakamali mo the second time around. You know already what your partner likes and doesn’t like.

Kylie: It depends on the gravity of the fight. But cheating is a non-negotiable for me.

What makes them click with their partner(s)?

Xian (with Kim Chiu): Accepting each other’s flaws. Knowing and accepting the fact that love is a choice.

Marco (girlfriend unidentified): Good conversations, hindi puro good time lang. It’s important that your partner has depth.

Kylie (with Jake Cuenca): Same taste, good sense of humor, intelligence, a learning mindset, giving support in the relationship.

What has been their most memorable Valentine’s Day and how do they plan to spend Valentine’s during this pandemic?

Xian: Valentine’s is just a reminder. Every day should be celebrated like it is Feb. 14. Perfect V-day during this pandemic is being with people you love.

Marco: Siguro my first-ever Valentine’s was the most special because in-effort ko talaga, hahaha!!! It’s hard to go on a date now because of the pandemic, so I guess cooking for your partner and setting up something at home is a simple yet special idea.

Kylie: We are spending it in Palawan this year, so I’m quite excited. We haven’t had a beach trip in a year. It’s a very safe bubble and a good way to explore the Philippines.

(Note: Vivamax is now available for download in the Philippines through Google Play Store. For only P149 a month, you can watch all you can. Access the biggest library of Pinoy content...movies, TV series, documentaries, music specials, Vivamax Originals and exclusive content. You can pay through GCash, credit card or at the nearest EC Pay outlets. You can also stream at www.vivamax.net.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

KYLIE VERZOSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lea Salonga candidly talks about BTS, Ian Veneracion, but mum on P-pop
Lea Salonga candidly talks about BTS, Ian Veneracion, but mum on P-pop
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga hosted a question-and-answer spree on Twitter ahead of her February 22 birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
Julia Barretto liked Gerald Anderson's post with same caption as ex Bea Alonzo's
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Gaya gaya amp. HAHAHA,” @fayepunzalan_24 commented.
Entertainment
fbfb
Air Supply says Filipinos among best singers in the world
Air Supply says Filipinos among best singers in the world
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
The duo praised the pipes of Inigo, in particular, after he covered their song “All Out of Love.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Historical Commission condemns rapper Ez Mil for 'compromising history'
Historical Commission condemns rapper Ez Mil for 'compromising history'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Last February 8, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan said in a press briefing that he will ask the City Council to declare...
Entertainment
fbfb
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
The XavMi romance culminates in a film
The XavMi romance culminates in a film
By Jerry Donato | 1 hour ago
The digital BL series, Hello Stranger, is now a full-length film. It is ABS-CBN Film Productions and Black Sheep’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ken Chan fulfills dream to open gas station, restaurant despite pandemic
Ken Chan fulfills dream to open gas station, restaurant despite pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Ken Chan is proving to be an actor who can play roles that require sensitivity. He was prayed for his portrayal of a trans...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Chinese dramas to binge-watch on Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day 2021
LIST: Chinese dramas to binge-watch on Chinese New Year, Valentine's Day 2021
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
With more time outside of work and school, catching up on new and interesting series and movies sounds fun. Here are some...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Make My Heart Smile' Chinese drama fails to make netizens smile over alleged racial slur
'Make My Heart Smile' Chinese drama fails to make netizens smile over alleged racial slur
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
It has so far received one of the lowest ratings with an average of 1 out of 10.
Entertainment
fbfb
No money or honey: Jane De Leon recalls hardship before getting 'Darna'
No money or honey: Jane De Leon recalls hardship before getting 'Darna'
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed that she almost quit showbiz as she narrated the struggles she had to endure before...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with